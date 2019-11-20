Tiger Pistol Named Winner in Street Fight Innovator Awards

Tiger Pistol's campaign rose above the competition based on the incredible social advertising results achieved for a Global Fortune 500 beverage company. The beverage giant had historically relied on national television commercials and on-site print collateral to drive performance for their beer brands, but those tactics lack the ability to localize and personalize the message. Tiger Pistol's global-to-local capability enabled its beverage client to better connect with consumers at the right time and place, resulting in improved advertising relevancy that translates to increased foot traffic to their independent retail, restaurant, and bar locations; and ultimately more consumption of their beer brands.

"We are honored that Street Fight has selected Tiger Pistol as the winner of the Innovator Award for Best Social Media Campaign," said Paul Elliott, Tiger Pistol CEO. "By shifting brand advertising dollars to local social campaigns, Tiger Pistol was able to create breakthrough social advertising campaigns for our global client that delivered more impactful consumer engagement. We are thrilled to have our technology innovation and business impact recognized by Street Fight."

The Tiger Pistol Social Advertising Automation Platform for Local enabled the client to drive qualified local traffic to thousands of decentralized retail, restaurant, and bar locations worldwide, resulting in a 60 percent decrease in advertising cost in comparison to the brand's previous advertising efforts, plus a +50 Net Promoter Score among locations that participated in the program, by solving three broad challenges for the client:

Challenge #1

Hyper-local dynamic targeting specific to each business sales area.

Solution

Tiger Pistol technology automatically validates each location's address when they onboard, checking for sufficient potential reach and deploying ads to the relevant local area.

Challenge #2

Advertising that's both on-brand and personalized to each end-location.

Solution

Tiger Pistol utilizes dynamic copy fields, a selectable media library of brand-approved assets, and the ability to publish from the individual location's Facebook and Instagram Business Pages tied to their local address.

Challenge #3

The ability to provide relevant campaign results to both brand and location.

Solution

Every location can access their own dashboard with real-time campaign results, plus the Tiger Pistol Platform provides aggregate reporting across campaign metrics and market-sales volume.

"The net result of overcoming these challenges is not only a lower cost of delivery compared to advertising the same products nationally, but also happier local business channels, as the real story of the global-to-local approach is that it brings enterprise strength tools into the local market," said Elliott. "The local restaurant chain's general manager or the local sports bar owner can now partner with the brand to drive increased foot traffic and beverage consumption for their establishments. It's a true win-win for the brand and its independent retailers."

Street Fight magazine reports on the cutting-edge innovators shaping the future of local media, advertising, and commerce every year. The Street Fight Innovator Awards celebrate champions and innovators driving success in location-based technology, media, and marketing.

Winners were announced November 14 via streetfightmag.com, Street Fight Daily newsletter and various social media platforms.

See exactly how Tiger Pistol, the world's #1 social advertising automation platform for local, unlocks local activation at global scale for brands, resellers, and agencies, visit www.tigerpistol.com/request-a-demo.

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol is the world's #1 social advertising automation platform for local. For nearly a decade, the company has been obsessively focused on building the world's most effective social advertising platform for global brands, resellers, and agencies who realize the power of local activation at scale. As a preferred Facebook Marketing Partner and the largest third-party publisher of social advertising for local, Tiger Pistol creates, deploys, manages, and optimizes high-performance Facebook and Instagram ads at unprecedented scale, with over 800k Facebook and Instagram campaigns published to date. Tiger Pistol's first of its kind technology delivers meaningful and measurable business impact for brands, resellers, and agencies alike, helping to unlock value and efficiency through innovation-led social advertising automation. To learn more, call (888) 400-8845, visit TigerPistol.com, or follow on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

