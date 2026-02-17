Tiger Pistol Releases Franchise Marketing Enablement Playbook

New Playbook Explores How a Franchise Advertising Operating System Transforms Local Advertising Into a Scalable Growth Engine

CLEVELAND, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Pistol , the premier local advertising platform that streamlines and simplifies local advertising through the power of AI and advanced automation, today announced the release of its latest thought leadership resource for franchise brands: The Franchise Marketing Enablement Playbook: How Local Advertising Becomes a System Growth Engine. The new playbook offers a strategic framework for franchise brands looking to evolve marketing support into a complete enablement platform that empowers franchisees, aligns multi-unit operators, and accelerates networkwide growth.

Tiger Pistol's new Franchise Marketing Enablement Playbook outlines how franchise organizations can evolve marketing support into a scalable enablement operating model built on systems, training, automation, and shared insight. It provides a practical framework for turning local advertising into a repeatable growth engine across franchise networks.

"Franchise marketing leaders continue to feel pressure from rising media costs, tighter budgets, and growing expectations for measurable performance," said Sarah Cucchiara, VP of Client Success at Tiger Pistol. "At the same time, growth is being driven closer to the local level, where relevance and execution shape results. This playbook examines how franchise brands can respond by treating local advertising as an operating model rather than a collection of tactics."

The playbook explores the evolution of franchise marketing enablement, from mindset to execution. It outlines how brands can build scalable local advertising systems that combine automation, training, brand-safe creative pathways, and shared performance insight to elevate every franchisee's ability to drive local demand.

Key topics explored in the playbook include:

From Support to Enablement: Why building franchisee capability drives more predictable network growth.

Why building franchisee capability drives more predictable network growth. The Local Advertising Operating System: How tools, guardrails, and automation turn strategy into daily execution.

How tools, guardrails, and automation turn strategy into daily execution. Training That Activates: How brand-led training builds confidence and increases participation.

How brand-led training builds confidence and increases participation. Shared Measurement and Insight: How to access local performance data for networkwide learning.

How to access local performance data for networkwide learning. Local Advertising as an Operating Model: How coordinated execution replaces fragmentation and sustains momentum

Designed for franchisors, franchise marketing leaders, and multi-unit franchise owners, The Franchise Marketing Enablement Playbook provides a high-level roadmap for aligning corporate, field, franchisee, and operator teams while preserving local relevance.

The playbook is available now as a free resource on Tiger Pistol's website .

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol is the premier local advertising platform designed to streamline and simplify localized advertising through the power of AI and advanced automation. With a focus on three core pillars - scale, simplicity, and performance - Tiger Pistol helps franchises, multi-location brands, and marketing resellers efficiently manage and optimize digital advertising campaigns while ensuring brand control. The platform automates complex tasks, allowing users to effortlessly execute large-scale, locally relevant campaigns across top digital channels like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Google, and Amazon. This automation not only enhances the ease of use, but also drives superior advertising performance, making effective local marketing accessible to all levels of expertise. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com , or following on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

