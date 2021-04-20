Tiger Promotes Schloemer to Director of Business Development for Midwest

CHICAGO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Schloemer has been promoted to Director of Business Development for Tiger Group, which specializes in a variety of asset dispositions and valuations, as well as secured debt financing and equity investments. The 14-year veteran of the financial services industry was previously a Senior Associate in Tiger's Valuation Services division.

Eric Schloemer

Schloemer, who will be based in Chicago, will lead the Midwest business development efforts for Tiger's asset valuation practice, serving the asset-based lending, turnaround, private equity and investment banking communities. Tiger appraisals cover all asset categories – – from wholesale, industrial, and retail inventories to commercial and industrial machinery and equipment, and intellectual property valuations. He will also focus on identifying asset disposition opportunities in the region and will report to Jason Rae and Fred Raccosta, both Managing Directors for Tiger Valuation Services.

In his prior role at Tiger, Schloemer managed all aspects of preparing valuation reports – from acting as the key liaison to the appraised company to conducting management interviews, inspecting properties and inventories, reviewing financials, and developing liquidation strategies in support of determining NOLV (net orderly liquidation value).

"Eric's extensive, hands-on experience in managing valuation projects across all asset classes and his ability to connect with and bring value to our partners and clients make him an ideal candidate to step into this important business development role," said Rae. "This strategic promotion further demonstrates Tiger's commitment to the Midwest market and supports the continued growth of our asset valuation and advisory services in that region."

"During his time as a Senior Associate at Tiger, Eric had the opportunity to work with many lenders and professionals throughout the Midwest market," added Raccosta. "Our clients know and respect him and his comprehensive knowledge of the appraisal process."

Before joining the Tiger in 2013 Schloemer was a Senior Financial Analyst with Forrester Research, where he served as a consultative advisor to three C-level executives, spanning more than 50% of Forrester's revenue and expense.

Prior to Forrester, he served as a Financial Analyst for both Orchard Brands and Boston Scientific, where he was charged with establishing budgets, financial modeling, sales reporting, forecasting and pricing analysis. He received his BA in English from the University of Massachusetts, Boston, and his MBA from Babson College, F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business.

