Tiger Selling Surplus Professional Gear from Keslow Camera

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group is now selling a selective offering of professional gear surplus to the continuing operations of Keslow Camera, a leading motion picture film and digital cinema camera rental company.

Gear available for sale includes digital cameras from Red, Panasonic, Sony, and Canon; and lenses from Angenieux, Cooke, Baltar, Canon, and Nikkor; as well as heads, monitors, wireless units, magazines, tripods and other accessories from leading manufacturers.

Lenses available in the special sale include this Angeniuex Optimo 30-80mm. Red Epic and Red Weapon digital cameras with Dragon sensors are among the items available in this selective offering of surplus gear from Keslow Camera.

Highlights include quantities of Red Epic and Red Weapon (6K) digital cameras, with Dragon sensors; Panasonic VariCam 35 digital cameras; and Sony PMW-F55 digital cameras. The selection of lenses includes Angenieux Optimo T2.6 15-40mm,and 28-76mm; Angenieux HR T3.5 25-250mm; Angenieux Optimo DP T2.830-80mm; Cooke S4 T2.0:12mm, 14mm, 18mm, 25mm, 32mm, 50mm, 75mm, 150mm; Super Baltar T2.3 set with 20mm, 35mm, 50mm, 75mm, 100mm; and Nikkor T2.0 200mm.

"Tiger is once again very pleased to be chosen by Keslow Camera to assist in selling its top-notch surplus gear," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial, and leader of its AV vertical. "Limited quantities are available from this premier rental company's inventory of professional cameras, lenses and accessories. With productions gaining steam, now is the time to buy."

Tiger is conducting the sale in cooperation with Hilco Industrial.

Interested buyers can preview the gear, by appointment only, on a limited basis. To arrange an appointment or obtain additional information, contact: Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected].

Further details on the offering can be found at www.soldtiger.com

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected]; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908)-789-0700, or Bill Parness, [email protected].

