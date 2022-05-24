Tiger to Auction Professional Cameras, Lenses, Grip, Electric and Gear Accessories from Red Star Pictures

June 2 online sale of over 450 lots of surplus audio video gear features Canon, Panasonic and Sony cameras; Rokinon Xeen and Tokina lenses; and lighting from Arri

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group is gearing up to auction surplus equipment from Red Star Pictures, a longstanding supplier of rental lighting, grip and production equipment to the entertainment and live event industry.

The June 2 online auction will feature gear surplus to the ongoing operations of Red Star and will include digital and film cameras, lenses, lighting, grip, electric, filters, and AV accessories. Equipment will be offered in more than 450 lots from top manufacturers including Arri, Black Magic, Canon, Moviecam, Panasonic, Rokinon Tiffen, Xeen, and Sony.

Tiger Group's June 2nd online auction features over 450 lots of surplus audio video gear from rental house Red Star Pictures, including a variety of digital and film cameras from leading manufacturers. Other items up for bid include lenses from Rokinon Xeen and Tokina.

Specifically, over 50 digital and movie cameras from Arri Alexa, Canon and Panasonic, as well as a large quantity of LED lighting from Arri, Kino and LTM will be up for bid. A variety of camera accessories, and grip and electric gear will be offered as well.

"We are extremely pleased to have been selected by Red Star Pictures to assist in managing their surplus gear," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "Red Star has enjoyed exponential growth in building its rental business through acquisitions over the past five years and by offering a high level of service to all its valued customers in the industry. This sale offers an excellent mix of gear and a great opportunity to purchase from a well-established, quality rental company."

Registration begins prior to bidding, which is set to open May 26 at 10:30 a.m. (PT) and end at 10:30 a.m. (PT) on June 2.

The assets can be inspected by appointment only on June 1. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT) at a Tiger facility in Chatsworth, California.

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, bidding and other information, visit:

https://soldtiger.com/sales/surplus-gear-to-the-ongoing-operations-of-red-star-pictures/

Media contacts : At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected]; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected], or Bill Parness, [email protected]

SOURCE Tiger Group