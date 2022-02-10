Tigera Tightens Container Security, Goes Beyond Detecting Threats with Industry's Most Comprehensive Active Cloud-Native Application Security with Zero Trust

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigera today introduced the industry's most comprehensive active cloud-native application security that goes beyond detecting threats to limit exposure – enforcing strict verification for workload access for better prevention – and ability to mitigate risks in real time.

The Tigera cloud-native application protection platform ( CNAPP ), Calico Cloud, takes an active approach to security by bringing zero-trust principles to reduce the application's attack surface, harnessing machine learning to combat runtime security risks from known and zero-day threats, enabling continuous compliance, prioritizing and mitigating the risks from vulnerabilities and attacks through security policy changes.

"Never before has this level of security been offered through the full lifecycle of building, deploying and running cloud-native applications," said Ratan Tipirneni, president and CEO, Tigera. "It's not about just finding the most vulnerabilities; it's about reducing the broad attack surface with zero-trust and actively mitigating risks with the combination of preventive measures, combining behavioral baselining and known threats knowledge to detect anomalous activity at runtime and the ability to mitigate risks in real time."

Adoption of cloud-native applications combined with the use of open-source software, agile approaches to development, and limited skilled personnel has resulted in widening security gaps that lead to exposure. CNAPPs help security teams address this by detecting vulnerabilities and zero-day threats, but few go far enough to reduce attack surfaces and mitigate risks that threaten business operations.

Calico Cloud adds build-time security with image assurance

Calico Cloud introduces a new scanning engine to continuously assess images for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. It extends observability capabilities by correlating image scan results to provide a real-time view of the images running in Kubernetes clusters and any potential risk associated with them.

Calico Cloud delivers active security during build and deploy time with an admission controller, which can automatically block the deployment of pods that contain high-severity vulnerabilities.

Calico Cloud improves configuration management for images, workloads, and Kubernetes

Calico Cloud continuously monitors images, workloads, and Kubernetes infrastructure against common configuration security standards ( CIS Benchmarks ) and provides a detailed assessment report. Application and infrastructure owners can integrate these reports into their CI/CD pipeline or incident response workflows for active mitigation.

Calico Cloud brings zero-trust principles to cloud-native applications

Calico Cloud uses the principle of zero-trust to reduce the attack surface by enabling zero-trust workload access controls, identity-aware microsegmentation, and integration with firewalls and security information and event management (SIEM) tools.

Calico Cloud adds known and zero-day runtime threat defense

Calico Cloud delivers the industry's most comprehensive runtime threat defense for containerized workloads. Calico Cloud has built-in probes that collect workload activity data across network traffic, file system, processes, sys calls, binaries, and more. The threat defense engine compares data from these probes, in near real time, with known malicious attacks. It uses machine learning to create a behavioral baseline of the workload, and Tigera's own curated ruleset based on historical attacks, to provide a comprehensive threat defense solution against zero-day threats. Calico Cloud offers workload-level intrusion detection and prevention, deep packet inspection (DPI), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack prevention and application-level protection with a web application firewall (WAF).

Calico Cloud improves observability with Dynamic Service and Threat Graph

Calico Cloud's Dynamic Service and Threat Graph provides live visualization of communication between services, namespaces, and workloads enabling faster troubleshooting. Security gaps and vulnerabilities are shown along with performance issues and communication breakdown between microservices. It's easy to drill down into the visualization to perform troubleshooting and significantly reduce the time and steps it takes to pinpoint and troubleshoot container or connectivity issues.

Calico Cloud integrated security policy engine mitigates risks from exposure

Calico Cloud is built on Calico Open Source, the industry's most widely used technology for container networking and security. With its integrated policy engine, Calico mitigates the risk from exposure by deploying corrective security policies as code that can alert, pause, quarantine, or terminate pods.

About Tigera

Tigera provides the industry's only active Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) with full-stack observability for containers, Kubernetes, and cloud. The company's platform prevents, detects, troubleshoots, and automatically mitigates exposure risks of security issues in build, deploy, and runtime stages. Tigera delivers its platform as a fully managed SaaS (Calico Cloud) or a self-managed service (Calico Enterprise). Its open-source offering, Calico Open Source , is the most widely adopted container networking and security solution. Tigera's platform specifies security and observability as code to ensure consistent enforcement of security policies, which enables DevOps, platform, and security teams to protect workloads, detect threats, achieve continuous compliance, and troubleshoot service issues in real time.

Powering more than 100M containers across 2M+ nodes in 166 countries, Calico software is supported across all major cloud providers and Kubernetes distributions, and is used by leading companies including AT&T, Discover, Merck, ServiceNow, HanseMerkur, RealPage, L3Harris, and Mindbody.

