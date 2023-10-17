TigerEye's Cocktails for Closers Comes to Minneapolis

News provided by

TigerEye

17 Oct, 2023, 08:31 ET

A casual networking event for sales, revenue and go-to-market leaders

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TigerEye, a modern software company helping go-to-market leaders save time and execute faster, today announced their Cocktails for Closers event on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 5 p.m., hosted at AxeBridge Wine Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Building on the success of the recent Cocktails for Closers happy hour in Chicago, TigerEye extends an invitation to revenue professionals in the Twin Cities to join in networking with fellow sales, marketing, and growth professionals. The event will feature small bites and additional non-alcoholic refreshments.

"I look forward to meeting go-to-market leaders in Minneapolis," said Tracy Young, co-founder and CEO of TigerEye. "The Midwest's resilience and strong work ethic make it a prime location to speak with leaders driving revenue for their businesses." Please RSVP to the Minneapolis event and join TigerEye's early access.

About TigerEye
TigerEye is building modern enterprise software for sales and go-to-market leaders. The company was founded by Tracy Young and Ralph Gootee, two co-founders of PlanGrid, a construction productivity software company that was acquired by Autodesk for $875 million in 2018. The company is remote-first, values employees' freedom to choose the best environment to do their work and supports the flexibility they need to be successful in their personal and professional lives.

Follow TigerEye on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

SOURCE TigerEye

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.