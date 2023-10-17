TigerEye's Cocktails for Closers Comes to Minneapolis

A casual networking event for sales, revenue and go-to-market leaders

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TigerEye , a modern software company helping go-to-market leaders save time and execute faster, today announced their Cocktails for Closers event on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 5 p.m., hosted at AxeBridge Wine Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Building on the success of the recent Cocktails for Closers happy hour in Chicago, TigerEye extends an invitation to revenue professionals in the Twin Cities to join in networking with fellow sales, marketing, and growth professionals. The event will feature small bites and additional non-alcoholic refreshments.

"I look forward to meeting go-to-market leaders in Minneapolis," said Tracy Young, co-founder and CEO of TigerEye. "The Midwest's resilience and strong work ethic make it a prime location to speak with leaders driving revenue for their businesses." Please RSVP to the Minneapolis event and join TigerEye's early access .

About TigerEye

TigerEye is building modern enterprise software for sales and go-to-market leaders. The company was founded by Tracy Young and Ralph Gootee, two co-founders of PlanGrid, a construction productivity software company that was acquired by Autodesk for $875 million in 2018. The company is remote-first, values employees' freedom to choose the best environment to do their work and supports the flexibility they need to be successful in their personal and professional lives.

