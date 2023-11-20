Tracy Young, Co-founder and CEO of TigerEye, Joins Jen Wolf, Managing Partner at Initialized Capital, On Stage at Slush in Helsinki

HELSINKI, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tracy Young, co-founder and CEO of TigerEye, and Jen Wolf, Managing Partner at Initialized Capital, will be speaking at Slush, the world's leading startup event, on Thursday, November 30 at 7:49 am ET/14:49 EET on the Horizon stage at the Expo and Convention Centre Helsinki (Messukeskus).

TigerEye at Slush 2023
In their fireside chat titled "Scaling Beyond Boundaries: Navigating The World of Distributed Teams," Tracy and Jen will discuss the advantages and challenges of building and scaling distributed teams, the importance of cultivating a healthy workplace culture and they'll share advice and lessons learned for creating a successful and engaging work environment that attracts global talent. Tracy Young will also share insights and lessons from her previous startup and how she applies them at TigerEye. Jen Wolf will share advice she gives founders from her experience building teams and fostering cultures at startups and at Initialized.

"I'm excited to speak at Slush and meet with global entrepreneurs," said Tracy Young, co-founder and CEO of TigerEye. "Slush is the perfect venue for us as we gear up for our public launch next year, offering a prime opportunity to speak with founders, sales and go-to-market leaders."

About TigerEye
TigerEye is building modern enterprise software for sales and go-to-market leaders. The company was founded by Tracy Young and Ralph Gootee, two co-founders of PlanGrid, a construction productivity software company that was acquired by Autodesk for $875 million in 2018. The company is remote-first, values employees' freedom to choose the best environment to do their work and supports the flexibility they need to be successful in their personal and professional lives.

About Initialized
Initialized is a venture capital firm that invests in seed stage software companies across many sectors including enterprise, consumer, crypto, climate, healthcare, real estate, fintech, and frontier tech.

We look for visionary founders early and help them build companies with strong foundations. Our well built support team made of founders and experts operates like a startup - with a founder's mindset and expertise uniquely suited for the challenges of seed stage companies. We help companies reach product-market fit, launch, raise, hire and more.

Initialized has over 175 companies in our portfolio worth close to $200B in market value and $3.2B in assets under management. More than 25 of our portfolio companies are valued at $1B or more and we are early investors in Coinbase, Instacart, Rippling and Flexport.

