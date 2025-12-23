Tigerlily Foundation Launches RACE Alliance - Putting Community First

WASHINGTON, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigerlily Foundation is proud to announce the launch of the RACE ALLIANCE. The R allying A round C ommunity and E quity Alliance, an exciting and innovative initiative designed to expand expertise and awareness about breast cancer education, care and access, through community-centered, patient-led approaches.

The RACE Alliance will bring key stakeholders such as community-based leaders, breast cancer oncologists, patient advocates, patient and disease specific organizations, philanthropy, biopharma industry, academic researchers, and policy leaders to the forefront spearhead and lead recommendations and strategies for action and implementation. The mission of the RACE Alliance is to harness the collective wisdom and experience of breast cancer survivors across America to drive equitable access to breast cancer solutions and create systemic change by developing and advancing key cancer priorities. This initiative will be led by the community and for the community.

Tigerlily Foundation's RACE ALLIANCE ( R allying A round C ommunity and E quity) is an Alliance that will unite community leaders representing all 50 U.S. states in a powerful coalition dedicated to addressing gaps in breast cancer care, research, and innovation. These leaders are not merely advisors, but the driving force behind all the Alliance's initiatives. With their lived experience and perspectives forming the cornerstone of every decision and by drawing on their firsthand knowledge, RACE Alliance steering committee members will focus particularly on high-risk areas affecting women of color, marginalized, and underrepresented women who experience the greatest barriers to equitable health care services including in diagnosis, education, and treatment of breast cancer and other women's health conditions. The Alliance aims to close the gaps to these barriers by providing and implementing an empowerment focused action plan – led by the community - for uptake by stakeholders across health systems, healthcare, and in the clinical research and trial development process. Currently, while there is a lot of action focused on cancer care, communities and the people in them must lead and drive this change. This Alliance aims to close this gap with specific aims of action in 2026 and beyond.

At –A– Glance: The Tigerlily Foundation has an established history of providing support for women with breast cancer through survivor-led initiatives with the goal to serve as a catalyst to transform systems and improve health outcomes. As we approach our 20th year, Tigerlily has expanded to become a women's health and oncology organization, striving to deliver innovative and patient driven best practices that have worked in the breast cancer space, in other areas of care. The RACE Alliance was formed to include key perspectives using multi-stakeholder approaches to lessen and hopefully collectively eliminate disparities in breast cancer care diagnosis and research. We aim to build on our history of creating safe spaces for marginalized women with breast cancer to be empowered in their communities, and to work towards advancing systematic change.

"In this moment, when the health and well-being of women in our community faces unprecedented challenges, we must rise with fierce compassion and unwavering commitment. True healing happens when we center the patient as a human being with the right to care, honor every voice, and build solutions rooted in equity and love. Our collective action today shapes the future of care tomorrow—let us be the architects of a system where every woman is seen, heard, and held with dignity. What I know for sure is this: when women's health is at stake, silence is not an option. This is our moment to lean into what matters most— care that sees the whole person, honors every story, and meets each woman exactly where she is. Real change doesn't come from the top down; it rises from communities who refuse to accept anything less than equity and dignity for all. We have the power, the purpose, and the responsibility to build a healthcare system that doesn't just treat illness, but nurtures wellness, celebrates resilience, and ensures that no woman is left behind. The question isn't whether we can do this—it's whether we will. And I believe, with every fiber of my being, that together, we will." Maimah - President & CEO, Tigerlily Foundation

The Tigerlily Foundation will convene three (3) Virtual Stakeholder Convenings in partnership with our RACE Alliance Steering Committee Members, key health stakeholders, and Tigerlily ANGEL Advocates. Experts within the RACE Alliance's Steering Committee are carefully selected members that will support enhancing and empowering the voices of trusted messengers to achieve collective action for women who experience the greatest inequities in health care and treatment, to be fully empowered and trained for action, and to make sustainable change for health equity in oncology and breast cancer care, diagnosis, and treatment. We aim to inform policy, empower communities, and eliminate health disparities across the breast cancer care and women's health continuum.

The Tigerlily Foundation is grateful to our sponsors of this important Alliance. We thank you Amgen and Genentech for their support this powerful newly updated initiative

Key Upcoming Events :

December/January 2026

Call for Applications & Announcement of the RACE Alliance Steering

Committee Members February – April 2026

Commencement of the 3 Virtual RACE Alliance Convenings April/May2026

RACE Alliance Impact Report with a framework for collective action gleaned

and prioritized by the Steering Committee and virtual convenings



About the Tigerlily Foundation: The Tigerlily Foundation is a national breast cancer foundation providing education, awareness, and advocacy. The Tigerlily Foundation's programs seek to educate and empower women of all backgrounds, including those at heightened risk, those facing health disparities, and those with less access to care. Tigerlily aims to improve the quality of life, and to end isolation among breast cancer previvors and survivors.

For more information on the Tigerlily Foundation and the RACE Alliance, email [email protected] OR visit our website https://race.tigerlilyfoundation.org

