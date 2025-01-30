Tiger's 1st Pro AV Sale of 2025 Features 700 Plus Lots of High Quality Gear

Excess inventory from full-service rental house C Mount—including digital cameras, lenses, heads, lighting and wireless equipment—goes to auction on February 11.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 11, Tiger Group is offering more than 700 lots of pro-grade audiovisual gear from full-service rental house C Mount, a leader in the custom production solutions space and a trusted resource for the film and television industries for more than two decades.

Bidding for the timed, online auction opens on Tuesday, February 4, at 10:30 a.m. (PT), and closes on Tuesday, February 11, at 10:30 a.m. (PT).

Tiger Group's online auction on February 11 includes more than 700 lots of pro-grade audiovisual gear from full-service rental house C Mount. Among the items for auction are lenses from brands such as Canon, Fujinon, Zeiss, and Kowa.

Founded in 2004 by reality TV pioneer Marc Weichel, with film and TV veteran Jason Liquori joining in 2006 as President and Head of Innovation, C Mount has a rich history of serving productions across North America and internationally, noted Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. In addition, C Mount is a leader in the custom production solutions space, including custom wireless video solutions for POVs such as cars, jets, boats, underwater shoots and hidden cameras.

"As Tiger begins 2025, we are very pleased to be working with C Mount as they embark on the next chapter of their business," Holiday said. "The gear that we are selling is extremely well maintained and has a broad depth that will be beneficial for our bidders, who continue to purchase in our auctions year in and year out."

Highlights of the sale include

Digital cameras by Sony, Panasonic, Canon and Blackmagic

Dozens of lenses by Canon, Fujinon, Zeiss, Kowa and other brands

Lighting by ARRI, Chimera, Kino Flo, LiteGear and Litepanels

Monitors by Small HD, Camos, Ikan, Panasonic and TV Logic

Recorders by AJA Ki, Apple and Blackmagic

Wireless video transmitters, receivers and monitors by Nextlink, Paralinx, Starlink and Teradek

Media by Sony, SanDisk, Lexar and AJA

Supports, grip, travel gear, video engineering and power supplies/equipment

The assets can be inspected by appointment on Monday, February 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT).

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, bidding and other information, visit:

https://soldtiger.com/sales/C Mount-top-notch-digital-cameras-lenses-heads-wireless-media/

