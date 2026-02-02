TIGIT Inhibitors Market Poised for Strong Growth Through 2034, Driven by Expanding Immuno-Oncology Pipeline | DelveInsight

The market for TIGIT inhibitors is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. This is due to the increasing number of patients who are being diagnosed with NSCLC, RCC, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, and many more indications; the growing awareness of TIGIT inhibitors; and the increasing number of emerging drugs such as domvanalimab (Arcus Biosciences and Gilead Sciences), rilvegostomig (AstraZeneca, Compugen, and Daiichi Sankyo), Casdozokitug (CHS-388) (Coherus Biosciences), COM902 (Compugen), and others.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's TIGIT Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as Renal cell carcinoma, Non-small cell lung cancer, Colorectal cancer, Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, Melanoma, Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, Endometrial cancer, Hepatocellular carcinoma, and others. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging TIGIT inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Key Takeaways from the TIGIT Inhibitors Market Report

The total market size of TIGIT inhibitors in the leading markets is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

In 2024, the United States holds the largest share of the TIGIT inhibitors market among the 7MM.

The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as Renal cell carcinoma, Non-small cell lung cancer, Colorectal cancer, Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, Melanoma, Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, Endometrial cancer, Hepatocellular carcinoma, and others .

. In 2024, the total incident cases of NSCLC in the US were around 205K .

. Leading TIGIT inhibitors companies, such as Arcus Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Compugen, Coherus Biosciences, Daiichi Sankyo, and others, are developing novel TIGIT inhibitors that can be available in the TIGIT inhibitors market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel TIGIT inhibitors that can be available in the TIGIT inhibitors market in the coming years. Some of the key TIGIT inhibitors in clinical trials include Domvanalimab, Rilvegostomig, Casdozokitug (CHS-388), COM902, and others.

Discover what is the current TIGIT inhibitors market size and expected growth by 2034 @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/tigit-inhibitors-market-forecast?utm_source=cision&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=spr

Key Factors Driving the TIGIT Inhibitors Market

Rising Cancer Burden Worldwide: The increasing incidence of cancer worldwide, particularly solid tumors like non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma, and other hard-to-treat malignancies, is a major demand driver. Conventional therapies often fail to provide long-term responses, creating unmet clinical needs that TIGIT inhibitors aim to address through immune modulation.

The increasing incidence of cancer worldwide, particularly solid tumors like non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma, and other hard-to-treat malignancies, is a major demand driver. Conventional therapies often fail to provide long-term responses, creating unmet clinical needs that TIGIT inhibitors aim to address through immune modulation. Growth of Immuno-Oncology and Checkpoint Therapy Adoption: Immune checkpoint inhibitors (e.g., PD-1/PD-L1) have become the standard of care in many cancers. TIGIT inhibitors complement these therapies by targeting additional immune pathways, enhancing anti-tumor responses, especially in combination regimens. This synergy is a central rationale shaping R&D investment and clinical strategies.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors (e.g., PD-1/PD-L1) have become the standard of care in many cancers. TIGIT inhibitors complement these therapies by targeting additional immune pathways, enhancing anti-tumor responses, especially in combination regimens. This synergy is a central rationale shaping R&D investment and clinical strategies. Strategic Partnerships Strengthening TIGIT Development: Partnerships like Arcus-Gilead's domvanalimab collaboration provide manufacturing scale, regulatory expertise, and a valuable annual R&D commitment.

Partnerships like Arcus-Gilead's domvanalimab collaboration provide manufacturing scale, regulatory expertise, and a valuable annual R&D commitment. Key TIGIT Inhibitors in the Clinical Trial Pipeline: Several promising candidates in the TIGIT inhibitor clinical pipeline include domvanalimab from Arcus Biosciences and Gilead Sciences, rilvegostomig developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Compugen and Daiichi Sankyo, Casdozokitug (CHS-388) from Coherus Biosciences, COM902 by Compugen, and others.

TIGIT Inhibitors Market Analysis

Currently, there is no approved TIGIT inhibitor, highlighting a significant unmet need in immuno-oncology.

Targeting TIGIT has enabled the development of novel immunotherapies with dual mechanisms of action that combine checkpoint blockade with immune activation.

TIGIT-directed approaches allow for selective targeting of the tumor microenvironment and demonstrate synergy with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors.

These therapeutic strategies enhance antitumor immunity, reduce systemic toxicity, and help overcome immune evasion driven by alternative checkpoint overexpression.

Recent research underscores the growing potential of small-molecule TIGIT inhibitors to enhance antitumor immunity by disrupting TIGIT–ligand interactions.

Small-molecule TIGIT inhibitors have been shown to restore CD8⁺ T-cell and NK-cell function , thereby counteracting immune evasion mechanisms.

, thereby counteracting immune evasion mechanisms. Compounds such as liothyronine, azelnidipine, elraglusib, hemin, and DEL-derived hits have demonstrated preclinical efficacy across multiple immune-activating pathways.

hits have demonstrated preclinical efficacy across multiple immune-activating pathways. These small-molecule agents exert antitumor effects through immune activation, macrophage-mediated phagocytosis, ferroptosis induction, and synergy with PD-1/PD-L1 blockade.

Small-molecule TIGIT inhibitors offer advantages, including oral bioavailability, improved tumor penetration, and potential for scalable manufacturing.

Key challenges remain for this class, including achieving optimal selectivity, half-life, resistance management, and PK/PD optimization.

Advances in structure–activity relationship studies, computational modeling, and rational combination strategies are accelerating progress toward clinical development.

Inconsistencies in clinical trial outcomes have led to a sharp pullback in investment across the TIGIT inhibitor landscape.

The anticipated approvals of domvanalimab and rilvegostomig may represent inflection points that restore industry confidence and catalyze the development of next-generation TIGIT-targeted therapies.

Learn more about who are the leading companies in TIGIT inhibitors @ TIGIT Inhibitors Analysis

TIGIT Inhibitors Competitive Landscape

Some of the potential products in the TIGIT inhibitor clinical trial landscape include domvanalimab (Arcus Biosciences and Gilead Sciences), rilvegostomig (AstraZeneca, Compugen, and Daiichi Sankyo), Casdozokitug (CHS-388) (Coherus Biosciences), COM902 (Compugen), and others.

Arcus Biosciences and Gilead Sciences' Domvanalimab is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody directed against the immune checkpoint receptor TIGIT. By preventing TIGIT from binding to its ligands CD112 and CD155, it augments CD226-driven signaling in NK cells and CD8⁺ T cells, leading to enhanced anti-tumor immune activity. Domvanalimab is currently being investigated in non-small cell lung cancer and upper gastrointestinal malignancies.

AstraZeneca, Compugen, and Daiichi Sankyo's Rilvegostomig is a bispecific antibody that simultaneously targets PD-1 and TIGIT. By concurrently blocking PD-1 interactions with PD-L1/PD-L2 and TIGIT interactions with CD112/CD155, it reinvigorates T-cell activity and boosts CD226-mediated signaling in NK cells and CD8⁺ T cells, thereby strengthening anti-tumor immune responses. Rilvegostomig is under clinical evaluation in non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, biliary tract cancer, and other solid tumors.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the TIGIT inhibitors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the TIGIT inhibitors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about which TIGIT inhibitor candidates are in late-stage clinical trials, visit @ TIGIT Inhibitors Treatment

Recent Developments in the TIGIT Inhibitors Market

In December 2025, Compugen and AstraZeneca amended their 2018 exclusive license agreement, allowing Compugen to monetize a portion of its future royalties from rilvegostomig to strengthen its balance sheet and support the advancement of its immuno-oncology pipeline.

amended their 2018 exclusive license agreement, allowing Compugen to monetize a portion of its future royalties from rilvegostomig to strengthen its balance sheet and support the advancement of its immuno-oncology pipeline. In October 2025, Arcus Biosciences reported the first OS results from Arm A1 of the Phase II (EDGE-Gastric) study in patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric, GEJ, or esophageal adenocarcinoma. The global, multi-arm study evaluates domvanalimab plus zimberelimab in combination with chemotherapy, in partnership with Gilead Sciences, with results to be presented at ESMO 2025.

reported the first OS results from Arm A1 of the Phase II (EDGE-Gastric) study in patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric, GEJ, or esophageal adenocarcinoma. The global, multi-arm study evaluates domvanalimab plus zimberelimab in combination with chemotherapy, in partnership with Gilead Sciences, with results to be presented at ESMO 2025. In September 2025, Genentech presented Phase III results at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2025 (ESMO 2025) for tiragolumab in combination with atezolizumab and bevacizumab as first-line treatment in patients with untreated locally advanced or metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC).

What are TIGIT Inhibitors?

TIGIT inhibitors are a class of cancer immunotherapy agents designed to enhance the body's immune response against tumors by targeting TIGIT (T cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains), an immune checkpoint receptor expressed on T cells and natural killer (NK) cells. TIGIT interacts with ligands such as CD155 (PVR) on tumor cells and antigen-presenting cells to deliver inhibitory signals that suppress immune cell activation and cytokine production, enabling tumors to evade immune surveillance. By blocking the TIGIT pathway, TIGIT inhibitors restore T-cell and NK-cell function, promote antitumor immunity, and can synergize with other immune checkpoint inhibitors, particularly PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors. As a result, TIGIT inhibitors are being actively investigated across multiple solid tumors and hematological malignancies as a promising next-generation immuno-oncology strategy.

TIGIT Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation

The TIGIT inhibitors market report is a comprehensive and specialized analysis, offering in-depth epidemiological insights for the study period 2020–2034 across the leading markets. The TIGIT inhibitors target patient pool is segmented into:

Total Cases of Selected Indications for TIGIT Inhibitors

Total Eligible Patient Pool for TIGIT Inhibitors in Selected Indications

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for TIGIT Inhibitors

TIGIT Inhibitors Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 TIGIT Inhibitors Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report Renal cell carcinoma, Non-small cell lung cancer, Colorectal cancer, Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, Melanoma, Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, Endometrial cancer, Hepatocellular carcinoma, and others TIGIT Inhibitors Target Patient Pool Segmentation Total Cases of Selected Indications for TIGIT Inhibitors, Total Eligible Patient Pool for TIGIT Inhibitors in Selected Indications, and Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for TIGIT Inhibitors Key TIGIT Inhibitors Companies Arcus Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Compugen, Coherus Biosciences, Daiichi Sankyo, and others Key TIGIT Inhibitors Domvanalimab, Rilvegostomig, Casdozokitug (CHS-388), COM902, and others

Scope of the TIGIT Inhibitors Market Report

TIGIT Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: TIGIT Inhibitors' current marketed and emerging therapies

TIGIT Inhibitors' current marketed and emerging therapies TIGIT Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging TIGIT Inhibitors Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging TIGIT Inhibitors Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, TIGIT Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover emerging bispecific and combo therapies (TIGIT + PD-1 / PD-L1) @ TIGIT Inhibitors Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 TIGIT Inhibitors Market Key Insights 2 TIGIT Inhibitors Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 TIGIT Inhibitors Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape (Analysis by Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [RoA]) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution by Class of TIGIT Inhibitors in 2028 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution by Class of TIGIT Inhibitors in 2036 7 Background and Overview 8 Treatment Guidelines 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 9.3 Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM 9.3.1 Total Cases of Selected Indications for TIGIT Inhibitors in the 7MM 9.3.2 Total Eligible Patient Pool for TIGIT Inhibitor in Selected Indications in the 7MM 9.3.3 Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for TIGIT Inhibitor in the 7MM 10 Emerging TIGIT Inhibitors 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 Domvanalimab: Arcus Biosciences and Gilead Sciences 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Development Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst's Views 11.3 Rilvegostomig: AstraZeneca and Compugen List to be continued in the report…. 12 TIGIT Inhibitors Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 TIGIT Inhibitors Market Outlook 12.3 Conjoint Analysis 12.4 Key TIGIT Inhibitors Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total TIGIT Inhibitors Market Size by Country in the 7MM 12.6 Total TIGIT Inhibitors Market Size by Indications in the 7MM 12.7 Total TIGIT Inhibitors Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM 12.8 The United States TIGIT Inhibitors Market Size 12.8.1 Total Market Size by Indications in the United States 12.8.2 Total Market Size by Therapies in the United States 12.9 EU4 and the UK TIGIT Inhibitors Market Size 12.10 Japan TIGIT Inhibitors Market Size 13 TIGIT Inhibitors Market Unmet Needs 14 TIGIT Inhibitors Market SWOT Analysis 15 KOL Views on TIGIT Inhibitors 16 TIGIT Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17 Bibliography 18 TIGIT Inhibitors Market Report Methodology

Related Reports

TIGIT Inhibitors Competitive Landscape

TIGIT Inhibitors Competitive Landscape – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key TIGIT inhibitors companies, including Merck Sharp & Dohme, Bristol-Myers Squibb, BeiGene, Arcus Biosciences, iTeos Therapeutics, Mereo BioPharma, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Thera Solutions, Compugen, among others.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key NSCLC companies, including Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Gilead Sciences, BieGene, AbbVie, Roche, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, BerGenBio, GlaxoSmithKline, Duality Biologics, and others.

Colorectal Cancer Market

Colorectal Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key colorectal cancer companies, including Mirati Therapeutics, Exelixis, Enterome, Arcus Biosciences, Lyell Immunopharma, AstraZeneca, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Surgimab, Numab Therapeutics, SOTIO Biotech, Amgen, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Takeda, PureTech, Pfizer, Kezar Life Sciences, Salubris, Biotherapeutics, and others.

Endometrial Cancer Market

Endometrial Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key endometrial cancer companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Evergreen Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, and others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+14699457679

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP