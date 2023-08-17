TIGR LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies UP Fintech Holding Limited Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in UP Fintech Holding Limited ("UP Fintech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TIGR) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of UP Fintech investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between April 29, 2020 and May 16, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/up-fintech-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?prid=43594&wire=4

TIGR investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) UP Fintech's business was, quite simply, illegal as it related to operations in China as a result of its failure to obtain the proper licenses; (2) UP Fintech did not fully disclose to investors that it was engaging in unlawful activity and instead characterized the applicable Chinese laws as ambiguous; (3) the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in UP Fintech during the relevant time frame, you have until August 21, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

