TIKI® Brand Fire Pit and Wood Pack Named Finalist for The Edison Best New Product Awards®

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we look ahead to warmer weather and time outside, TIKI® Brand is doing its part to make moments around the fire simple. The company started with consumer research and learned about frustrations with assembly, lighting, and smelling like smoke while enjoying a real wood fire. TIKI Brand addressed all three of these consumer needs with their patent-pending Fire Pit and Wood Pack. This product introduction is already generating industry acclaim, winning a finalist position for the Edison Best New Product Awards in the home and lifestyle category.

Over the last 34 years, being recognized with an Edison Award has become one of the highest accolades a product can receive in the name of innovation success. TIKI Brand Fire Pit and Wood Pack will be recognized with either a gold, silver or bronze award at the Fort Myers Caloosa Sound Convention Center on April 21- 23, 2021.

The TIKI Brand Fire Pit was designed with an internal airflow system engineered to provide low smoke and less ash, addressing a common complaint about smoky-smelling clothes. A removeable ash pan further simplifies clean-up while the two-piece assembly makes set-up quick. The TIKI Brand Wood Pack is made with real wood that lights instantly with one match and burns for approximately 30 minutes. Users can keep the night going by simply adding another Wood Pack or traditional firewood.

"Listening to consumers to learn what they like and dislike about a fire pit experience was the easy part.," said Andrew Harmeling, TIKI Brand Product Manager. "What challenged us was creating a better fire pit experience that has hassle-free assembly and cleanup, instant light and low smoke. By addressing these frustrations head on, users are now able to enjoy the time they spend around our Fire Pit and we are honored by the Edison Best New Product award distinction. We look forward to continuing to make outdoor experiences more enjoyable."

The TIKI Brand Fire Pit and Wood Packs are available here. Each Fire Pit includes one Wood Pack and a cover and can be delivered with free shipping.

The Edison Awards are operated by the Edison Universe, a 501c3 nonprofit organization with the mission of recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators. To learn more about the Edison Best New Product Awards, visit www.edisonawards.com.

About TIKI® Brand

TIKI® Brand is a brand extension of Lamplight Farms Incorporated, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wis. The TIKI® Brand features a full line of decorative torches and torch fuels that enhance the consumer's backyard, making it the best room of the house. TIKI® Brand is the leader in outdoor torches and torch fuel, and is sold at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit http://tikibrand.com/.

