TIKI® Brand Fire Pit and Wood Packs Named Silver Winner of The 2021 Edison Best New Product Awards®

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIKI® Brand announced today that their TIKI® Brand Fire Pit and Wood Packs won a Silver Edison Award. Named after Thomas Alva Edison, the Edison Awards have recognized and honored some of the most innovative new products, services, and business leaders in the world since 1987.

The patent-pending TIKI® Brand Fire Pit and Wood Packs reinvents the wood fire pit experience by combining low-smoke instant-light Wood Packs with a Fire Pit designed with an internal airflow system and removable ash tray for hassle-free fires.

"It is quite an honor for our team here at TIKI® Brand to be recognized for two things we are extremely passionate about – making life easier and enjoying time around a fire," said Andrew Harmeling, TIKI® Brand Product Manager. "Our team created something special when they invented a Fire Pit and Wood Pack system that takes all the frustrations out of building and maintaining a fire, so our customers can get right to making memories."

TIKI® Brand Fire Pit and Wood Packs was chosen as the 2021 Silver award winner by a panel of judges comprised of more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics.

"We were very impressed by the level of collaboration and discovery in this year's entries," said Edison Universe Executive Director Frank Bonafilia. "Somehow, while facing the unprecedented challenges of this global pandemic, companies around the world figured out how to work safely and smartly and still innovate at an award-winning level."

The TIKI® Brand Fire Pit and Wood Packs are available here. Each Fire Pit includes one free Wood Pack and a cover and is delivered with free shipping.

The Edison Awards are operated by the Edison Universe, a 501c3 nonprofit organization with the mission of recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators. To learn more about the Edison Best New Product Awards, visit www.edisonawards.com.

About TIKI® Brand

TIKI® Brand is a brand extension of Lamplight Farms Incorporated, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wis. The TIKI® Brand features a full line of decorative torches and torch fuels that enhance the consumer's backyard, making it the best room of the house. TIKI® Brand is the leader in outdoor torches and torch fuel, and is sold at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit http://tikibrand.com/.

