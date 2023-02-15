TIKI® Brand Launches Larger Version of Their Highly-Rated Smokeless Fire Pit

New Reunion Fire Pit is the latest in the brand's best-selling smokeless fire pit line.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIKI® Brand is excited to announce the launch of the Reunion Fire Pit, the latest in their collection of highly-rated smokeless fire pits. The Reunion offers the same great benefits as the popular Patio Fire Pit and Portable Fire Pit, including a low smoke experience, an ash pan for easy clean-up, four-foot heat radius and weatherproof exterior with the added benefit of an increased size that can hold more wood and comfortably accommodates larger groups of 6-8 people gathered around.

TIKI® Brand announces the launch of the Reunion Fire Pit, the latest in their collection of highly-rated smokeless fire pits. Alongside the launch of the Reunion Fire Pit, TIKI® Brand also introduced a tabletop that allows consumers additional opportunities to use the fire pit models when lit as well as when not.

TIKI® Brand's smokeless fire pits are well-known for their thoughtful design, with a loyal consumer base that has enthusiastically followed the company's growth over the years. Alongside the launch of the Reunion, TIKI® Brand is also introducing a tabletop that allows consumers additional opportunities to use the fire pit models when lit as well as when not.

"As a centerpiece to the backyard, we designed our smokeless fire pits for those with style in mind, and the Reunion is no exception," said Jessica Lindquist, Vice President, Consumer Marketing. "They're smokeless and stylish, so you don't have to choose between the two. As a brand built on making the consumer experience better, it's exciting to offer even more options to our customers so they can create memorable moments with friends and family."

The smokeless fire pit collection is available on tikibrand.com and through retailers. Each smokeless fire pit includes one Wood Pack or Starter Pack, cover, and is delivered with free shipping. All smokeless fire pit models can also be used with TIKI® Brand's screens to keep ash and debris contained.

To learn more about TIKI® Brand's Reunion Fire Pit, visit tikibrand.com.

About TIKI® Brand

TIKI® Brand is a brand extension of Lamplight Farms Incorporated, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI. The TIKI® Brand features a full line of decorative torches and torch fuels, BiteFighter® LED String Lights, and smokeless fire pits that enhance the consumer's backyard, making it the best room of the house. TIKI® Brand is the leader in outdoor torches and torch fuel, and is sold at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit tikibrand.com.

SOURCE TIKI Brand