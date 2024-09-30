TikTok Partners with InMarket to Measure the Real-World Impact of Advertising Campaigns via its Lift Conversion Index (LCI)

InMarket earns a TikTok Measurement Badge, as advertisers gain intelligence on how TikTok campaigns drive offline store visits and sales lift using InMarket's LCI.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket , a leader in real-time marketing and measurement, has announced a strategic partnership with TikTok to measure the real-world impact of advertising campaigns, including store visits and sales lift. With InMarket's Lift Conversion Index (LCI) , TikTok advertisers can access valuable insights to optimize campaigns and maximize return on ad spend (ROAS) within the platform.

InMarket's LCI measurement platform enables advertisers to understand campaigns' performance across multiple dimensions including creative, offer, media and more. Combined with InMarket's award-winning, closed-loop reporting, LCI empowers advertisers to take an informed, data-driven approach to understanding the impact their TikTok ads have on driving incremental visits and sales.

During the pilot program, TikTok performance was 1.2x higher than InMarket's LCI Incremental Lift benchmark. These exceptional results can be attributed to the combination of InMarket's industry leading attribution solution and the reach of TikTok's campaigns, that lead to enhancing media efficiency and increasing ROAS, helping the advertisers get the most out of every dollar spent. Additionally, of the 126 campaigns run during the pilot, 96% campaigns led to Incremental Lift within the retail and dining categories.

"TikTok is an incredibly powerful platform for brands looking to engage with a global audience through innovative and creative advertising campaigns. Through InMarket's LCI, advertisers on TikTok can maximize the effectiveness of their campaigns and drive tangible business results," said Todd Morris, CEO of InMarket. "After such a successful pilot program, we're thrilled to expand our partnership as our award-winning measurement solution becomes available for all advertisers on TikTok."

"InMarket is a leader in connecting brands with consumers in the real world through its advanced attribution solutions, and LCI is one of the gold standards," said Casey Hamlyn, Head of Measurement in North America, TikTok. "LCI provides our advertisers with valuable insights into the effectiveness of their campaigns in driving real-world actions. This data-driven approach enables brands to optimize their advertising strategies and tailor their messaging to more effectively reach and engage with their target audiences, driving their success on TikTok."

LCI continues to lead the way in developing solutions that tie advertising impressions to transactional data to drive ROAS. InMarket's LCI was the first solution of its kind to offer multi-touch attribution and has received multiple patents for its lift methodology. The innovative technology has also received numerous awards for its impact, including a 2023 Sales & Marketing Technology Award and a MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Advertising Measurement Platform.

About InMarket

Since 2010, InMarket has connected brands and customers when and where it matters most. Through InMarket's industry-leading real-time marketing and measurement platform, brands can drive growth, optimize spend, and close the loop between consumer intent and purchase with unique, real-time, actionable intent, location, and item-level transactional data.

InMarket holds more than 25 patents across location, attribution, and digital marketing, and has been named by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America for three consecutive years. InMarket was awarded Best Mobile Marketing Platform at the 2024 Digiday Technology Awards and a 2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Award for its innovative technology. InMarket also received an Outstanding Achievement at the 2024 Internet Advertising Competition for Best Integrated Ad Campaign, recognized as a Marcom Gold Winner and Global Tech Award Winner in AdTech for its exceptional client work. InMarket's nationwide team is united across more than 30 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com .

Contact:

