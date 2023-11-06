TikTok Sensation Joshua Jake Spearheads Discover Crypto's New Chapter as Host

Discover Crypto

06 Nov, 2023

Discover Crypto Taps Top Thought Leader to Propel Crypto Education and Engagement

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Crypto, HIT Network's leading crypto content channel, is excited to announce that Joshua Jake, a viral TikTok sensation, has joined the team as a host. This new addition comes as a part of Discover Crypto's continuous effort to provide engaging and insightful content to its audience of more than 2 million.

At just 25, Joshua Jake exhibited his business acumen by selling his first company, paving his way toward becoming a social media titan. With a blossoming community on TikTok and YouTube, his content has garnered over 100 million views, resonating with crypto enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Joshua is not just a social media mastermind; he is also a fervent advocate for the crypto sphere. Along with managing his 500,000 follower TikTok account, he dedicates his time to speaking at Web3 conferences and assisting the Florida Blockchain Business Association in formulating Bitcoin mining policies and lobbying initiatives.

"Adding Josh to the Discover Crypto team is a game changer. His extensive reach and deep-rooted understanding of the crypto and traditional finance ecosystems align perfectly with our mission," said TJ Shedd, CEO of Discover Crypto.

Joshua Jake added, "I'm excited about this new chapter with Discover Crypto. My audience is hungry for quality crypto news, analysis, and discussion and I am happy to be able to provide that on Discover Crypto's wide-reaching channel. It's a fantastic platform to reach a wider audience and help shape the next generation of Web3 advocates."

Under its new brand identity, Discover Crypto – formerly known as Bitboy Crypto – continues to be a hub for all things crypto within the HIT Network. The channel covers a wide range of topics within the Bitcoin, crypto, and blockchain ecosystem including macro market analysis, institutional adoption, regulation, and industry trends.

Discover Crypto broadcasts live shows twice daily at 10:30 am and 4:00 pm Eastern Time, and also provides daily documentary and vlog-style content for in-depth analysis.

About Discover Crypto
Discover Crypto, formerly known as Bitboy Crypto, is a leading crypto content provider within  HIT Network. The network is dedicated to offering professional insights and thought-provoking discussions about Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, Web3, and the future of finance. Discover Crypto is committed to shaping the future of crypto media and providing a platform for meaningful conversations in the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

