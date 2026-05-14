TikTok Shop Powerhouse Feelingirl Scales Up, Launches on Walmart Marketplace After 3-Year Winning Streak

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Feelingirl, a self-confidence-oriented brand dedicated to redefining shapewear for every age and stage, has recently announced its official entry into Walmart Marketplace. This strategic expansion marks a pivotal milestone in the brand's mission to scale its reach and transition functional shapewear from a niche necessity into an everyday lifestyle essential for women across the United States.

By joining one of the world's largest retail platforms, Feelingirl is poised to meet the growing demand for functional apparel that seamlessly integrates into daily life. This partnership makes high-end comfort a local staple, ensuring women can find trending social media must-haves at their neighborhood Walmart while integrating a boost of confidence into their everyday shopping.

This move to Walmart follows an extraordinary period of growth for the brand. For three consecutive years, Feelingirl has maintained its position as the No. 1 shapewear brand on TikTok Shop, while its signature tummy control slimming bodysuit have consistently dominated the Amazon Best Sellers charts. With over 2 million consumers choosing and trusting Feelingirl in the past two years alone, the brand has successfully established a reputation for blending technical precision with everyday elegance.

The launch on Walmart Marketplace includes a curated selection of Feelingirl's most sought-after products, including a range of signature body-sculpting solutions and top-rated everyday intimates, effectively bridging the gap between social media trends and the mainstream retail market. The brand's expansion reflects a broader industry shift as shapewear evolves from traditional undergarments to versatile, everyday staples.

"Guided by our mission, 'Comfy in, Confident out', Feelingirl is committed to empowering every woman to move through her daily life with self-assurance," stated by Fendy of Feelingirl. "By leveraging Walmart's expansive national retail ecosystem, we are providing a more convenient shopping experience, ensuring that whether for work, leisure, or light activity, more women can feel supported and confident in their own skin."

Since its inception, Feelingirl has been at the forefront of research and innovation in functional shapewear. Having cultivated a loyal community of millions through social commerce and leading digital marketplaces, the brand continues to drive the narrative that shapewear should be a practical, comfortable staple in the modern woman's wardrobe. Looking ahead, Feelingirl plans to further diversify its product lines and channel presence, reinforcing its commitment to supporting women at every age and stage of their lives.

For more details, please visit Walmart Marketplace or follow the brand on Instagram: @feelingirlofficial.

About FEELINGIRL

FEELINGIRL is a brand that embodies self-confidence through a diverse collection of shapewears. Catering to undergarments for every age and every stage, the brand utilizes advanced technology and superior infrastructure to craft garments inspired by real movement. Prioritizing comfort, FEELINGIRL uses quality fabrics for an unparalleled feel. FEELINGIRL provides inclusive shapewear for all body types that enhances natural beauty and curves, fostering confidence and poise.

SOURCE FEELINGIRL