TikTok USDS Employs AI-powered Zero Trust to Revolutionize Physical Security

Leveraging Ambient.ai's computer vision technology, TikTok USDS sets a new standard for securing critical assets and data

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapidly evolving ecosystem of physical security threats makes one truth clear: traditional security measures are no longer enough. As today's threats become more sophisticated, legacy systems leave critical infrastructure alarmingly vulnerable to breaches.

At the same time, a paradigm shift is underway, and TikTok U.S. Data Security (USDS) stands at the forefront. AI-powered computer vision enables the organization to revolutionize security protocols and embrace a Zero Trust model.

By utilizing these advanced computer vision-based technologies, such as Ambient.ai , TikTok USDS further excels in upholding their high security standards.

"Through our partnership and the use of AI, we have been able to go above and beyond traditional physical security," said Phil Jang, Converged Security Leader at TikTok USDS.

The transition to Zero Trust physical security

TikTok USDS has pioneered and led the adoption of a Zero Trust physical security posture, amplified by Ambient.ai's patented computer vision technology. Zero Trust eliminates the principle of inherent trust and requires strict verification for access to resources.

This model, coupled with AI-powered computer vision, allows TikTok USDS to achieve real-time detections of security incidents and a true one-to-one match in controlling access to critical infrastructure. Through their airtight approach, the security team ensures continuous monitoring and auditing of access events.

"With Ambient.ai, we are able to push the boundaries beyond industry standards to protect US user data with a proactive AI solution," said Rehan Reddy, Principal, Converged Security Technology and Low Voltage Infrastructure at TikTok USDS.

Continuous, granular risk monitoring

With Ambient.ai integrated into their security infrastructure, the TikTok USDS team decreases traditional and complex security risks across the organization. A critical component fueling this risk reduction is uninterrupted and granular monitoring, essential in a Zero Trust framework.

Computer vision technology continuously analyzes visual data from security camera video streams, identifying and alerting the TikTok USDS security team to unusual activity. Ambient.ai's ability to precisely understand the context and risk level of a given scene enables the team to narrow down and define the specific activities they need to monitor.

This targeted, intelligent approach to monitoring further aligns with TikTok USDS's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest security standards. By honing in on specific risks, the team remains agile in protecting their organization and upholding their robust security protocols.

Enhanced detection capabilities

In the high-security world of data centers and cages, TikTok USDS employs AI-powered computer vision to protect its most sensitive assets. This technology enables the security team to detect human presence and actively monitor interactions with critical servers and cabinets — all while maintaining a remarkably low false positive rate.

Building upon their established, rigorous security standards, TikTok USDS leverages this advanced threat detection to further elevate rack-level security in their data centers. During penetration testing within these spaces, testers used Ambient.ai to immediately detect and thwart a range of simulated intrusion attempts, from reaching under doors to crawling beneath raised floors.

Preventive measures and advanced alerts

TikTok USDS's AI-driven Zero Trust model goes beyond incident detection to actively prevent incidents from occurring. Ambient.ai's real-time detections and alerts of suspicious behaviors fuel this powerful, proactive approach.

From detecting unauthorized access attempts to identifying tailgating incidents, TikTok USDS's fortified security measures set a new standard for real-time proactive threat mitigation. These advancements both strengthen security and optimize cost efficiency for the organization.

A new security standard — powered by AI

Integrating AI-powered computer vision within a Zero Trust framework represents a significant leap in physical security. TikTok USDS's use of advanced technologies to detect, prevent, and respond to security threats redefines the possibilities and expectations for a secure environment.

Continuously evolving its security program, the organization establishes a new benchmark for efficacy, efficiency, and adaptability in safeguarding critical assets and data.

Ambient.ai is proud to deliver innovative AI solutions to TikTok USDS. Discover how Ambient.ai's AI-powered physical security helps leading companies see impactful results from their security operations.

