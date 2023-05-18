TikTok Viral COSRX Snail Essence Secures #1 Best Seller Position in Amazon's Beauty & Personal Care Category and Just Got Restocked

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Derm-favourite beauty brand, COSRX, is pleased to announce that the highly sought-after COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Essence is now back in stock and available for purchase. Following its remarkable achievement as the #1 Best Seller in the Beauty & Personal Care category on Amazon, the essence temporarily went out of stock due to overwhelming demand.

"The restock of the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Essence is an exciting moment for us and our customers. We are thrilled to see the immense popularity and positive feedback this essence has received," said the brand representative at COSRX. "The essence's powerful formulation and exceptional results have made it a favorite among skincare enthusiasts, and we are committed to providing high-quality products that deliver the best possible skincare experience."

The Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Essence has garnered immense popularity for its exceptional quality and effectiveness in the skincare industry. Its powerful formulation, enriched with 96% snail mucin and 1,000ppm sodium hyaluronate, provides a rich source of nourishment and hydration for the skin. This unique combination has received more than thirty-thousands of 5-star ratings on Amazon, with numerous customers attesting to its ability to address dryness, damage, and acne-prone skin. Additionally, the essence reinforces the skin barrier, ultimately achieving the desired glass skin effect.

The essence's recent accomplishments include securing the #1 rank in the Beauty & Personal Care, Facial Serums, and Unique Beauty & Health subcategories on May 3rd. This outstanding achievement highlights its exceptional quality and ability to cater to the diverse needs of skincare enthusiasts worldwide. The immense success of the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Essence is further exemplified by a remarkable increase in sales, with a staggering surge of approximately 160% compared to the previous month.

COSRX remains committed to providing high-quality skincare products that deliver exceptional results. "We would like to express our gratitude for the unwavering support and trust of our customers, which has propelled the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Essence to its well-deserved position as the #1 Best Seller in the Beauty & Personal Care category on Amazon," added the brand representative.

To purchase the COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Essence, visit COSRX store at Amazon US.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Ulta, Revolve, and Dermstore.

