TikTok's Best Financial Creators Recognized by Debt.com during Financial Literacy Month

While TikTok's potential shutdown persists, Debt.com awards the platform's most reputable financial content creators this April for Financial Literacy Month.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While TikTok devotees gather at the Capitol in Washington and lawmakers attempt to pass a nationwide ban on the popular app, Debt.com is concentrating on the financial content creators – and recognizing the best.

The subset of the app known as #FinTok has more than 4.5 billion views and is a popular outlet for advice. Debt.com FinTok 2024 Award winners receive an official award and will have a feature story and video posted on Debt.com. The contest is now open, and winners will be announced at the end of April for Financial Literacy Month.

The subset of the app known as #FinTok has more than 4.5 billion views and is a popular outlet for advice. The dark side is that it contains misleading information that could land people in financial or legal trouble. For the second year in a row to help filter through the noise, Debt.com recognizes creators providing practical and actionable financial guidance.

"The FinTok Awards shines a spotlight on the valuable contributions of creators who empower users with trustworthy financial guidance in an increasingly digital world," says Don Silvestri, Debt.com President. "Unlike many other award programs, there are no fees associated with being nominated. Our award program is solely talent and knowledge based."

One of last year's winners, Markia Brown, AFC from @theMoneyPlug says "Winning the award from a well-known and respected organization such as Debt.com showed me and the world that my dedication to providing accessible credit literacy content makes a difference, and that accurate and accessible financial literacy content can be found online."

Brown extolled, "I make a difference. That award inspired me to expand my knowledge beyond credit, and a few months later, I earned my Accredited Financial Counselor designation through the Association for Financial Counseling & Planning Education®."

The public is asked to cast their votes and select their favorite creators from the list of nominees in each category:

Best Personal Finance Education

Michela Allocca @breakyourbudget

@breakyourbudget Patrick Di Cesare @basicfinancialliteracy

John Liang @johnsfinancetips

@johnsfinancetips Jenny Park @mohaewithjennypark

Best Financial Education for Under 30

Neelima Pradhan @learnwithneelima

@learnwithneelima Melissa Jean-Baptiste @millennialindebt

@millennialindebt Danny Penev @dimeswithdanny

@dimeswithdanny Lillian Zhang @lilianzhang_

Best Credit Education

Ashley @ashallaboutmoney

Alisa Glutz @colormycredit

@colormycredit Shonda Martin @shondamartin

@shondamartin Josh and Chris Steil @thecreditbrothers

Best Hispanic-Focused Money Information

Kassandra Brambila @kassandrabrambila

@kassandrabrambila Daliz Hernandez @nuestras_finanzas

@nuestras_finanzas Katherine Perez @katherine.credito

@katherine.credito Juan Sanchez @juansanchezoficial

Best Debt Payoff Information

Allison Baggerly @inspiredbudget

@inspiredbudget Becca Bergmann @beccanomics101

@beccanomics101 Brad Nelson @debt_free_dad

@debt_free_dad Cheryl Vallejo @debtfreelivinny

Winners receive an official Debt.com FinTok 2024 Award and have a feature story and video posted on Debt.com. The contest is now open, and winners will be announced at the end of April for Financial Literacy Month.

About: Debt.com is a consumer website where people can find help with credit card debt, student loan debt, tax debt, credit repair, bankruptcy, and more. Debt.com works with vetted and certified providers that give the best advice and solutions for consumers "when life happens."

