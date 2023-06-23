TikTok's Peters Pasta and MrBeast Team Up to Crack Over 10,000 Happy Egg Heritage Eggs

Peters Pasta Donates 670 pounds of Pasta to a North Carolina Soup Kitchen

ROGERS, Ark., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After continuing to go viral on TikTok for his stunning pasta creations, Peters Pasta's Ryan Peters has made his largest batch of pasta yet. Working with the team at Happy Egg to supply over 10,000 eggs for the challenge, Peters worked with YouTuber and philanthropist MrBeast and a group of more than 20 people to crack and separate the 10,000+ eggs for a massive batch of pasta.

The yolks, which had to be poured from a customized hanging cauldron, were mixed with 550 pounds of flour to make 670 pounds of pasta. After taking 16 hours to process and cook the dough, Peters visited Joy's Soup Kitchen in Greenville, North Carolina where they were able to serve over 235 meals to those in need, marking the kitchen's largest donation yet. Joy's Soup Kitchen will be able to feed people with the donated pasta for weeks to come.

 "Being able to feed hundreds of people is priceless," said Ryan Peters of Peter's Pasta. "I didn't think we could go bigger than the last challenge where we cracked more than 4,000 eggs, but this collaboration with Happy Egg and MrBeast made it possible to feed so many more people. I'm incredibly grateful to MrBeast for helping us make a bigger impact."

"Being a part of a fun, viral challenge like this is a blast—the 90-second highlight reel that everyone sees and gets to enjoy is great. What people don't see are the hard choices, last-minute hurdles, and hours of logistics that happen in the background to make it happen," said Happy Egg's VP of Marketing, Whitney Fortin.

"From coordinating a quick 10,000-egg shipment to identifying area food banks that can accept a donation based on their own safety and compliance standards, we're proud of how all parties were able to focus on the end goal of serving pasta to those in need. The Happy Egg, Peters Pasta, and MrBeast teams worked together to find quick solutions that ultimately served hundreds of people, and that's what we are in it for."

About Happy Egg
Happy Egg is a free range egg company, based in Arkansas, whose operational philosophy stands on making intentional business choices for the betterment of its hens and their eggs. At Happy Egg, we choose to partner with small family farms that go above and beyond to exceed all free range certification standards. Happy Egg hens are fed a nutritious, high-quality diet, which yields the unique deep orange yolks found in all of our egg products: Free Range, Heritage, Organic, and Vitamin Plus. The result: a deliciously superior taste. Happy Egg believes in being better in every way: better for the industry, better for the birds, better for the planet and ultimately, better for the consumer. From the humane care of our hens to our 100% biodegradable yellow and blue cartons, we choose to produce eggs the right way. It's why Happy Egg was the first commercial egg producer in the U.S. to be certified by the American Humane Association in 2015. To learn more, visit happyegg.com

