Tile of Spain Announces Winners of the 2023 Edition of the Tile of Spain Awards

MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tile of Spain, the international brand representing more than 100 ceramic tile manufacturers belonging to the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers Association (ASCER) announces the winners of the 22nd annual Tile of Spain Awards of Architecture and Interior Design. The panel of judges, chaired by acclaimed architect Carme Pinós, founder of Estudio Carme Pinós, convened at ASCER's headquarters in late November to review and examine the projects submitted to this year's awards program.

Winning Projects:

"House in Puntiró" "Isabel la Católica House. Drawing José María García de Paredes"

Architecture:

"House in Puntiró" by Ripoll-Tizón

Ripoll-Tizón adapted to the steep topography of Puntiró, Mallorca, Spain to craft a single-family home that has a unique relationship with its surrounding landscape. Resolved into different levels, the floor plan of the residence follows the natural profile of the land, allowing occupants to truly become one with nature.

The jury's decision to award "House in Puntiró" first prize was unanimous. They considered it to be a well-integrated project, with a coherent blend of chosen materials and architectural expression.

Architecture Finalists:

"Square + bus-stop in Vinarós" by La Errería * Architecture Office (Luis Navarro Jover + Carlos Sánchez García), "Alterations and extensions to Buenavista Cultural Centre" by Padilla Nicás Arquitectos + Mariluz Sánchez, "María Zambrano Infant School" by Magén Arquitectos and "Conversion of an abandoned building into 27 flats" by NUA arquitectures (Arnau Tiñena Ramos, Ferrán Tiñena Guiamet, María Rius Ruiz)

Interior Design:

"Isabel la Católica House. Drawing José María García de Paredes" by Agustín Gor Gomez (GRX Arquitectos)

With a vision to restore an apartment building, designed by renowned architect, José María García de Paredes, Agustín Gor Gomez of GRX Arquitectos turned to the original created himself to conserve hallmark characteristics of the architect's work. As a sign of respect for García de Paredes' work, Gor Gomez took into account his ideas and his drawings to formulate the main objective of the project, to transform a mid-20th setting into two separate homes, adapted to contemporary family life.

Here, the jury highlighted the use of a timeless, standard tile throughout the home, adapted to fit in with its plasticity.

Interior Design Special Mention:

"Cloud House" by Studio Animal

Interior Design Finalists:

"Cabanyal House" by Virtua Lab and "Urban Cabinet Series (2): The Expanded Columns" by Beatriz Arroyo and Lys Villalba

