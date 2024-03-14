Tile of Spain Companies Celebrate Ceramic Excellence at the 40th Anniversary of CEVISAMA

MIAMI, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tile of Spain manufacturers returned to Valencia, Spain last month for the landmark 40th edition of CEVISAMA, the International Fair for Ceramic Tiles and Bathroom Furnishings. This year's fair was held from February 26 - March 1, 2024 at Feria Valencia, located in Valencia's center city.

STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

Realonda, Tetua Natucer, Cotto Brick

During Tile of Spain's annual Press Conference, held on the first day of the exhibition, Vicente Nomdedeu, President of The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturer's Association (ASCER), reported on the tenacity of Spain's ceramic sector, providing insight on 2023 figures.

Spain continues to lead production within the European Union, with over $432 million in domestic ceramic tile sales. With approximately 70% of all sales made abroad, Spain currently exports to 189 countries worldwide with total export sales of more than $3.5 billion.

FEATURED TRENDS FOR 2024

While at Cevisama, Spanish manufacturers showcased ground-breaking advancements in production methods, unveiling a new era of ceramic excellence. Below is a preview of the pioneering technologies and trends highlighted by select companies participating in Tile of Spain USA's "Passport to Creativity" tour:

PRIMAL INSTINCT

The evolution of ceramic production technology is a testament to the innovation of modern tile manufacturing. Spanish companies are leading the industry with high-definition and multi-step printing to encapsulate the essence of organic matter upon ceramic surfaces. This technological leap gives rise to new collections characterized by intricate wood grain patterns, hyper-realistic marble veining, rugged natural stone textures and gentle movement of water.

IRIDESCENT INFLUX

Hints of metallics and prismic overlays are conjuring a newfound sense of magic among emerging ceramic collections. These soft, but striking details are achieved through novel printing methods that cast a shimmering, rainbow-like effect on the tiles. Whether used as an accent or installed as stand-alone cladding, these pieces offer a distinct visual experience.

LIGHTLY GLAZED

Spanish manufacturers are experimenting with new ceramic fields like never before as they adopt "selective" glazing styles. This departure from traditional uniform glossing entails the careful application of glazes or glues to a particular area of the tile and re-firing at lower temperatures to achieve the desired effect. The juxtaposition of matte or natural finishes with notes of glaze creates a kinetic interplay of light, shadow and depth.

BRICK-BY-BRICK

The subway tile has witnessed a revival in recent years. As ceramic design ventures into a new era, this iconic format is being reimagined with a distressed brick-like veneer that exudes industrial charm. These tiles replicate the architectural appeal of traditional bricks with their tactile irregularity and geometric draw.

UNDULATING TENDENCIES

Curved surfaces are making a splash in design, with gentle contours inspired by movements found in nature. Ceramics etched with deep grooves, structured fluting and beveled details subtly ebb and flow, permeating environments in a wave-like pattern. Beyond adding visual intrigue, these tiles enhance the optics and acoustics of a space, establishing a blend of form and function.

To download this press release and images, click here.

Contact: Catherine Hoy/Kristen Pirrocco

Frank Advertising

Phone: 732-644-3285/609-731-4976

Email: 374465@email4pr.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tile of Spain