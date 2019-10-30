Tile of Spain Companies Forecast Tile Trends for 2020

As Europe's number one ceramic production and export, Spain is a regular participant at the show. This year, over one-hundred Spanish ceramic manufacturers, unveiled their latest offerings in a preview for what's to come in 2020.

Modernized Marble

Image: Download image

Caption: Colorker, Mistery

Image: Download image

Caption: Baldocer, Titanium

Traditional inspired ceramic materials such as marble have been modernized to adapt to the contemporary styles of 2020. Highly sought after luxurious designs typically reserved for floor tiles, have been converted into large ceramic slabs now used for countertops, bathroom vanities, walls and more.

Wood Look Reinvented

Image: Download image

Caption: Undefasa, Heritage

Image: Download image

Caption: Azulev, Tanzania

The natural wood look has been a staple in the tile industry for years. Thanks to innovations in ink and frit technology, collections mimicking natural lumber will remain popular in 2020. This year, tile manufacturers will reinvent the look in an abundance of colors, details and applications, for a one-of-a-kind look.

Industrial Chic

Image: Download image

Caption: Ceramica Saloni, Foundry

Image: Download image

Caption: Alaplana, Tapiso

In contrast to the warm rustic feel of wood look tile, we start to see an emphasis on urban design in 2020. Concrete and stone-look tile enriches environments with a chic aesthetic while opening the door to endless unique style options.

Large Scale Patterns

Image: Download image

Caption: Realonda, Hex Nouveau

Image: Download image

Caption: Peronda, FS Blume

For years, the demand for tile was focused on minimalism and simplistic designs. In 2020 we will see a shift towards ceramic tiles with big, bold patterns that instantly catch the eye. Available in a multitude of shapes and color schemes, large pattern tiles are perfect as an accent piece, in an understated space, turning surfaces into true works of art.

A Return to Color

Image: Download image

Caption: Ceramicas Vilar Albaro, Biselado

Image: Download image

Caption: Deccoer, Arnold

To match the rise of the large-scale patterns, we return to a stage in which the ceramic acquires a more decorative dimension, and color becomes the true protagonist. So long are the days of neutral color pallets and muted monotone spaces, 2020 is all about doses of blue, pink, yellow and green.

About Tile of Spain

In Spain, tile makers labor as they have for centuries – pushing their passion for design and innovation to new levels of artisanship. With one of the purest and strongest domestic clays available, Spanish manufacturers have an unparalleled ability to make the end product more diverse. From rustic handmade forms; to technical facades that cool buildings and clean the air; to the impossibly slim, sustainable recycled and ink jet masterpieces that fire the imagination. The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers' Association (ASCER) is the private organization whose primary objective is to support Spain's ceramic tile manufacturers and the industry as a whole by stewarding and promoting the Tile of Spain brand worldwide. A strong global leader, the ceramic tile industry of Spain comprises of over 120 manufacturers concentrated primarily in the province of Castellón. For more about tile produced in Spain, contact Tile of Spain Center at the Trade Commission of Spain, 2655 Le Jeune Road, Suite 1114, Coral Gables, FL 33134. Call 305-446-4387 or visit http://www.tileofspainusa.com.

For photography, interviews or questions, please contact Catherine Hoy at 609-490-0999 x25 or choy@frankadvertisingus.com.

SOURCE Tile of Spain

Related Links

http://www.tileofspainusa.com

