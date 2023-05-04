Tile of Spain Companies Present A Wide Array of New Products and Trends for Coverings 2023

MIAMI, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 70 Spanish companies presented new products, innovations and trends during Coverings 2023, North America's largest international tile and stone exhibition and conference, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL from April 18-21, 2023.

The following offers insight into trending collections and designs on display during this year's exhibition.

BALDOCER, Montmartre

IN VEIN

Marble has a long-standing history, serving as the look of choice for some of the most beautiful projects around the world. Now, the Spanish ceramic tile industry has combined high-tech performance with the visual purity synonymous with this classic material. Dramatic veined graphics in opulent shades illuminate interiors, creating environments full of movement.

IF WALLS COULD TALK

Wall coverings are receiving a playful refresh in 2023. Advancements in inkjet printing have paved the way for lush graphics and blooming patterns to be presented upon large slabs like never before. Backsplashes, accent walls and interior facades are receiving a dose of personality to liven interiors and invigorate the senses.

SMALL SIZE, BIG IMPACT

A classic bet, subway tiles are always a timeless choice for a myriad of surfaces. Artisans are experimenting with these rectangular formats like never before, drawing further interest from these beloved pieces. From new sizes and glazing styles that intensify the desired effect of each application to vertical, chevron or herringbone installations.

NEW WAVE TERRAZZO

Captivating and show-stopping, terrazzo tiles have long been a favorite thanks to their striking stone-speckled surface. While previous iterations of this genre of flooring focused on more organic stylings, this year's motifs focus on audacious inlays.

NOT SO HIDDEN GEMS

The unmatched beauty and arresting color combinations found in precious stones are becoming ever-prevalent in this season's range of ceramic collections. Spanish companies are embossing the rich jewel tones and hypnotic crystalline structures, born deep in the Earth's crust, upon ceramic surfaces with life-like splendor.

SATIATING SURFACES

While this trend can be considered open to interpretation, the theory behind the concept is a question that should be considered during every design process, "does it bring you joy?" Filling a space with materials and elements that bring about feelings of safety and comfort is imperative to crafting thoughtfully designed atmospheres.

