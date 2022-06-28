Tile of Spain Companies Present the Latest in Products, Innovations and Trends During the Passport to Creativity Tour 2022

VALENCIA, Spain, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tile of Spain hosted a group of editors, designers and architects for this year's Passport to Creativity tour, which took place in Valencia and Castellón, June 13-17, 2022. In lieu of Cevisama, which had been postponed to February 2023, Tile of Spain treated the illustrious group to tours of factories, showrooms, historic and contemporary architecture; all to help the group discover trends and inspiration at the source. Here are some of the trends proudly shown to the visiting groups:

Deeper Expressions of Nature

PORCELANOSA Aitana APAVISA Salon

Creating environments with natural materials to enhance well-being has given birth to a myriad of collections that honor the natural world.

Pop Culture – Past and Present

Exuberant balance is the most fun-filled, eye-catching trend. It explores the notion of maximalism, taking advantage of cultural narratives to dress up living spaces in rich colors, patterns and materials.

Look and Please Touch

Advances in digital, 3 and 4D technology has given rise to collections that beg the question, "how can this be tile?" From the striations in marble-look tiles to the rough-hewn periderm layers which make up tree bark for wood-look tiles, the natural world is re-created using tiles' own natural properties.

Enigmatic Luxury

Tile can be both a serene backdrop to any luxury project or the main character and when looking for either, it's best to ensure that the choices speak to whichever the project demands. These tiles answer that call beautifully.

Rustic Redefined

Advances in manufacturing has given tile designers the freedom to create collections that hearken back centuries to hand-crafted tile while incorporating newer technologies like slip-resistance and the strength to stand up to high-traffic areas.

For press information and high-resolution images visit the Tile of Spain Press Kit.

For more about tile produced in Spain, contact: Tile of Spain Center at the Trade Commission of Spain, 2655 Le Jeune Road, Suite 1114, Coral Gables, FL 33134, call 305-446-4387, email [email protected] or visit tileofspainusa.com.

Connect with Tile of Spain on Facebook and Instagram at TileofSpainUSA; and on Twitter and Pinterest at TileofSpain.

For photography, interviews or questions, please contact Caitlin Koch at 410-868-2677 or [email protected].

Contact: Jocelyn Hutt/Caitlin Koch

Frank Advertising

Phone: 617.645.1185

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tile of Spain