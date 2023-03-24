Tile of Spain Companies Showcase Ground-Breaking Innovations and Trends During the 39th Edition of CEVISAMA

MIAMI, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tile of Spain manufacturers returned to Valencia, Spain last month for the highly anticipated return of CEVISAMA, the International Fair for Ceramic Tiles and Bathroom Furnishings. This year's annual event was held from February 27 - March 3, 2023 at Feria Valencia, located in Valencia's center city.

STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

APARICI, Kintsugi

During the Tile of Spain Press Conference, held on the first day of the fair, Vicente Nomdedeu, President of The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturer's Association (ASCER), echoed the strength of Spain's ceramic sector, reporting on 2022 production, sales and exports figures.

The Spanish tile industry surpassed expectations with overall sales increasing by 16.2% since last year, with approximately 50% of all sales made abroad.

FEATURED TRENDS FOR 2023:

ON FUEGO

Manufacturers are building complex glazed surfaces by putting a single piece of tile through the kiln three to four times. While this approach requires a deep understanding of materials and a touch of patience, the repetitious firing process conceives a multi-surfaced finish that is breathtaking.

TIMELESS TERRACOTTA

Spanish tile makers are returning to their natural roots to celebrate the beauty of terracotta. New iterations of this timeless look are receiving a dose of modern edge, with anti-slip properties, profound textures and arresting decorative adornments.

ALL THAT GLITTERS

Interior surfaces receive the full glamour treatment with ceramic applications dripping in opulence. Straddling the line between classic and contemporary, collections enhanced by metallic gold and nickel overlays set a near-ethereal scene.

RICH AND ROUGHED

With vivid hues prevailing over neutrals for the first time in years, Spanish manufacturers are itching to make a statement by employing a chromatic range stoked by this year's "it" color, red.

SHAPE SHIFTERS

Ceramic artisans are experimenting with geometric formats like never before. Tantalizing sequences forge a playground where creativity thrives, while modular formats allow avant-garde silhouettes to become more than just a decorative statement.

ADVANCED FACADES AND EXTERIOR SOLUTIONS

Ceramic facades and external trimmings set the bar for safety and sustainable standards extraordinarily high. When installed correctly, they provide protection from extreme weather conditions, offer ample insulation and eliminate the need for excessive heat and air conditioning use.

