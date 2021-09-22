Tile of Spain Debuts the 2021 Quick Ship Collection: Featuring Over 150 New Ceramic Series

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tile of Spain, the international brand representing over 120 ceramic tile manufacturers belonging to the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturer's Association (ASCER), announces the 2021 update of the Tile of Spain USA Quick Ship Collection. The new catalog of Spanish tile includes over 150 ceramic series from more than 40 Spanish companies.

Museum, Grow Kerda, Magno

The Quick Ship Collection is a reference guide that highlights a select group of ceramic products from Spanish manufacturers that are available for immediate purchase in the U.S. Established in 2013, the collection has become a distinguished resource for U.S. based architects, designers and trade professionals, and is updated annually as new trends, innovations and technologies in tile production emerge.

"Thoughtfully curated, the Quick Ship collection invites the flavor and soul of Spanish design to residential and commercial projects around the United States," says Rocamador Rubio, Director for Tile of Spain in the United States. "We are honored to be updating the collection for the ninth consecutive year with a new wave of ceramic solutions from Tile of Spain companies that are engineered to elevate the function, aesthetic and wellbeing of interior and exterior environments."

New Tile of Spain companies added to the Quick Ship Collection this year include: Arklam, Bellacasa, Dual Gres, Kedra, Porcelanite Dos and more. The Quick Ship Collection's interactive catalog makes it easy to search by product category or by company name. Each entry includes the series name, a color image, a detailed description of each design, sizes available and the U.S. contact information for purchasing.

Tile of Spain companies in the 2021 Quick Ship Collection include:

Adex USA

Arcana Ceramica

Argenta Cerámica

Arklam

Azteca

Azuliber

Bellacasa

Bestile

Ceracasa

Cerámica Mayor

Ceramica Saloni

Cerlat

Colorker

Coverlam

DualGres

Dune Ceramica

El Molino

Emotion Ceramicas

Equipe Cerámica

Estudio Ceramico

Gayafores

Grespania

Halcon

Harmony

ITT

Kedra

Keraben Grupo

Keros

La Platera

Museum

Natucer

Onix Mosaico

Oset

Porcelanite Dos

Porcelanicos HDC

Roca

Rosa Gres

Small Size

Todagres

Undefasa

Vives

To view the Quick Ship Collection, visit http://www.tileofspainusa.com/quickship.

About Tile of Spain

In Spain, tile makers labor as they have for centuries – pushing their passion for design and innovation to new levels of artisanship. With one of the purest and strongest domestic clays available, Spanish manufacturers have an unparalleled ability to make the end product more diverse. From rustic handmade forms; to technical facades that cool buildings and clean the air; to the impossibly slim, sustainable recycled and ink jet masterpieces that fire the imagination. The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers' Association (ASCER) is the private organization whose primary objective is to support Spain's ceramic tile manufacturers and the industry as a whole by stewarding and promoting the Tile of Spain brand worldwide. A strong global leader, the ceramic tile industry of Spain is comprised of over 120 manufacturers concentrated primarily in the province of Castellón. For more about tile produced in Spain, contact Tile of Spain Center at the Trade Commission of Spain, 2655 Le Jeune Road, Suite 1114, Coral Gables, FL 33134. Call 305-446-4387 or visit www.tileofspainusa.com.

For photography, interviews or questions, please contact Kelly Doyle at 609-490-0999 x15, [email protected] or Catherine Hoy at 609-490-0999 x25, [email protected]

SOURCE Tile of Spain