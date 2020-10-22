Tile of Spain Manufacturers Release Top Trends of Fall 2020 and Preview 2021 Novelties

Tile of Spain, the international brand representing 125 ceramic tile manufacturers belonging to the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturer's Association (ASCER), announces the top trends in tile for fall with a preview of novelties for 2021.

2 CM Pavers:

Leveraging outdoor space to the fullest has become increasingly important this year. The ability to seamlessly transition from indoor, out with a unified flooring creates the illusion of more space. 2cm pavers allows for quick, easy and less costly installs for exterior hardscapes than traditional mortar applications. Thanks to its technical properties, ceramic tile can withstand the passing of time, resisting temperature changes, humidity, and inclement weather, making it a preferred material for outdoor living spaces.

Gauged Porcelain:

Long gone are the days when ceramic is just seen on backsplashes and floors. From worktops to bathroom sinks, large seamless multi-use surfaces are more relevant now than ever before; and the benefits of tile goes beyond aesthetic. With anti-microbial technologies and high durability along with easy cleaning and a vast array of surface options, gauged porcelain slabs are perhaps leading the trends as most versatile design solution this season.

Subway:

With the ever expanding growth of formats, there remains a strong market for subway tile. Small rectangles and square formats have become increasingly present in the space in matte and glossy glazes, but we expect more multi-finish programs to emerge, lending another layer of interest to this traditionally stoic format.

Biophilia:

In this trend, ceramic surfaces bring us back to basics with a color scheme reminiscent of hues found in nature. The true natural tones of fired clay are one of the essential anchoring mediums on par with white, black and grey. Green tones such as moss and mint evoke an organic feel while shades in sunset orange and deep brown create a relaxing ambiance. Known for its raw and earthy appeal, terracotta takes the lead in this palette with naturally inspired, organic textures like woodgrain and rattan.

Looking Ahead to Layers:

While many of the trends introduced earlier this year have continued throughout, what we expect to see in the coming year are more Spanish manufacturers filling in the gaps of existing collections and building layers into their tile programs. Collections will broaden their range by adding multiple finish options and coordinating accents. An entire room can be created with a unified aesthetic but still present depth through changes in scale, ratio or finish for a cohesive design language. For an in-depth look at additional trends and predictions for 2020:

Join Tile of Spain on Thursday, November 12th for a Live Virtual CEU:

Forecasting '21: Ceramics' Horizon View in the New Normal

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 1:00pm EST

Hosted by Ryan Fasan, Ceramic Tile Specialist and Consultant for Tile of Spain.

This free continuing education course will discuss ceramic industry trends, innovations and best-practices through the lens of shifting priorities forced by the events of this pivotal year for our clients. What does it mean for design when our clients are doubling down on occupant health and safety concerns, sterilization potential of finish materials and flexible use-cases for their space? How can tile's inherent characteristics and emerging design and technical capabilities speak to these critical decision factors for our clients in 2021 and beyond? From environmental stewardship to mental health supporting design strategies, ceramics have an unrivaled potential to give your clients an ability to see the phrase "the new normal" with an optimistic connotation.

Course is accredited with: AIA and IDCEC

Attendees must register prior to the CEU to receive course credit.

