Tile of Spain Unveils the 2020 Quick Ship Collection that Includes 113 New Collections

The Quick Ship Collection reference guide includes a select group of tile products from Spanish manufacturers that are available for immediate purchase in the U.S. for delivery within 4-8 weeks. Established in 2013, the collection is updated annually to ensure the most up to date information and on trend selections are available to purchasers.

"As new trends in architecture and design continue to emerge year-to-year, it is exciting to see how Spanish tile manufacturers evolve their production and design processes to adapt to the ever-changing styles," says Rocamador Rubio, Director for Tile of Spain. "We are thrilled to expand the Tile of Spain USA Quick Ship Collection for the eighth consecutive year and provide a resource for U.S. based architects, designers, installers and homeowners to discover cutting-edge ceramics from Spain."

New Tile of Spain companies added to the Quick Ship Collection for 2020 include: Alaplana, Cristacer, Living Ceramics, and Onix Mosaico. These new collections, along with updates from additional ceramic tile companies, are available online at http://tileofspainusa.com/quickship/. The Quick Ship Collection's interactive catalog makes it easy to search for Spanish Tile. Users can search by product category or by company name. Each entry includes the series name, a color image, a detailed description of each design, sizes available and the U.S. contact information for purchasing.

Tile of Spain companies in the Quick Ship Collection include:

Adex USA

Alaplana

Aparici

Arcana Ceramica

Argenta Ceramica

Azteca

Azulev

Bestile

Ceramica Elias

Ceramica Saloni

Cristacer

Dune Ceramica

El Barco. S.L.

Equipe Ceramicas

Gayafores

Grespania

Grupo Greco Gres

Harmony

Inalco

LaPlatera

Land Porcelanico

Living Ceramics

Museum

Onix Mosaico

Peronda Group

Porcelanicos HDC

Realonda

Roca

Small Size

Undefasa

To view the Quick Ship Collection, visit http://www.tileofspainusa.com/quickship.

About Tile of Spain

In Spain, tile makers labor as they have for centuries – pushing their passion for design and innovation to new levels of artisanship. With one of the purest and strongest domestic clays available, Spanish manufacturers have an unparalleled ability to make the end product more diverse. From rustic handmade forms; to technical facades that cool buildings and clean the air; to the impossibly slim, sustainable recycled and ink jet masterpieces that fire the imagination. The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers' Association (ASCER) is the private organization whose primary objective is to support Spain's ceramic tile manufacturers and the industry as a whole by stewarding and promoting the Tile of Spain brand worldwide. A strong global leader, the ceramic tile industry of Spain is comprised of over 120 manufacturers concentrated primarily in the province of Castellón. For more about tile produced in Spain, contact Tile of Spain Center at the Trade Commission of Spain, 2655 Le Jeune Road, Suite 1114, Coral Gables, FL 33134. Call 305-446-4387 or visit http://www.tileofspainusa.com.

