Tile of Spain USA Premieres its Annual Update of the Quick Ship Collection: Showcasing Over 140 Series

MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tile of Spain, the international brand representing more than 100 ceramic tile manufacturers, announces the annual release of the U.S. Quick Ship Collection.

The Quick Ship Collection is an annually updated reference guide which features a select group of ceramic products from Spanish manufacturers that are available for immediate purchase in the U.S. Founded in 2013, Quick Ship has become a crucial asset for U.S. based architects, designers and trade professionals who work on time-sensitive projects and deadlines.

"We are elated to release the 11th consecutive expansion of the Tile of Spain USA Quick Ship Collection," says Rocamador Rubio, Director of Tile of Spain in/for the USA. "In an era of continually evolving design trends, Spanish tile manufacturers are always adapting their production processes to align with contemporary and dynamic styles. With a meticulously curated selection of exquisite Spanish ceramic products, the Quick Ship Collection serves as an invaluable resource that offers insight on cutting-edge Spanish ceramic products that are available for immediate purchase in the U.S."

With features that make it easy to search by product category or company name, the Quick Ship Collection is interactive and user-friendly.

Tile of Spain companies in the 2023 Quick Ship Collection include:

  • Alaplana Ceramica
  • Arklam
  • Azteca Ceramica
  • Azulejos Borja S.L.
  • Bellacasa
  • Bestile
  • Cerámica Mayor
  • Cerlat
  • Cicogres
  • Colorker S.A.
  • Cosentino
  • Coverlam
  • Coverlam Top
  • Dune Cerámica
  • El Barco
  • EMAC Grupo
  • Emotion Ceramics
  • Equipe
  • Estudio Cerámico

 

  • Gayafores
  • Grespania
  • Halcón Cerámicas
  • ITT Ceramic
  • KTL Cerámica
  • Monopole
  • Museum
  • Pamesa Ceramica
  • Peronda
  • Porcelanicos HDC
  • Porcelanite Dos SL
  • Pronconcept
  • Realonda
  • STN Cerámica
  • Tau Ceramica
  • Togama SA
  • Vitacer
  • Vives Azulejos Y Gres, S.A.
  • WOW Design

 

To view the Quick Ship Collection, visit https://tileofspainusa.com/quickship/.

About Tile of Spain
In Spain, tile makers labor as they have for centuries – pushing their passion for design and innovation to new levels of artisanship. With one of the purest and strongest domestic clays available, Spanish manufacturers have an unparalleled ability to make the end product more diverse. From rustic handmade forms; to technical facades that cool buildings and clean the air; to the impossibly slim, sustainable recycled and inkjet masterpieces that fire the imagination.

The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturer's Association (ASCER), together with España Exportacióne Inversiones (ICEX) are the organizations whose objective is to support Spain's ceramic tile manufacturers and the industry as a whole by stewarding and promoting the Tile of Spain brand worldwide. A strong global leader, the Spanish ceramic tile sector is comprised of more than 100 manufacturers concentrated primarily in the province of Castellón.

Contact: Catherine Hoy/Kelly Doyle  
Frank Advertising
Phone: 732.644.3285
Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE Tile of Spain USA

