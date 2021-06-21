Tiled Named Best Comprehensive Solution in 2021 HR Tech Awards

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiled , an interactive content platform to create engaging experiences easily, has been recognized as an award winner for Best Comprehensive Solution in the Talent Development Category of the 2021 HR Tech Awards.

Hosted by Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer of Lighthouse Research & Advisory, the 2nd Annual HR Tech Awards received dozens of nominations in three categories: Learning, HR/Workforce, and Talent Management. Each nomination was evaluated by a panel of independent judges that scored solutions on their technology, case study outcomes, demo experience, and the company behind the solution.

Tiled entered its winning submission in the Talent Development category, and it was recognized as the Best Comprehensive Enterprise Solution: "A solution that solves the core challenges of business in the enterprise market," the panel concluded.

"'Learning Experience' as a term is sometimes overused, but it's totally appropriate when you look at what Tiled is doing with its solution," Eubanks noted. "It's making learning more consumable, more user-focused, and more actionable."

Eubanks also recognized the versatility of the Tiled platform in creating solutions beyond talent development., "In diving into the product, you'll quickly see just how powerful it is," Eubanks noted during the HR Tech Awards Announcement, live-streamed on May 26 "They're having success not just in HR and learning, but also in things like sales training and marketing applications."

Tiled's recognized success in Talent Development and beyond validates the market's growing appetite for more flexible, more powerful content platforms as the world becomes increasingly digital and dispersed. Tiled's no-code solution forwards the mission to help organizations reimagine what content can be and improve communications effectiveness organization-wide. The interactive content platform's story builder gives teams the power to create, share, and edit content anywhere, anytime, with actionable analytics to scale content impact. With Tiled, sales, marketing, creative, and HR teams are enabled to make interactive content accessible, deliver engaging experiences, and drive results with microapps .

HR Tech Award winners were recognized during the virtual award ceremony on May 26. You can view a recording of the live stream here .

About Tiled

Tiled is an interactive content platform to create engaging experiences easily. Our exclusive platform empowers sales, marketing, creative, and HR teams to transform content into immersive, interactive experiences, letting teams create, share, and edit their content anywhere, anytime, with actionable analytics to scale their impact. Leave behind the static past and rewrite the future. Learn more about Tiled here .

About the HR Tech Awards

The HR Tech Awards are designed to find and promote the best in today's crowded HR tech industry. The awards are conferred in three distinct categories: Learning, HR/Workforce, and Talent, with various subcategories in each. A panel of independent judges reviews and rates each nominated solution to arrive at a strong, objective look at the best solutions in the market. Now in its second year, the HR Tech Awards is powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory. Learn more at https://hrtechawards.org/ .

