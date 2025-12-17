TileDB Announces Integration with Snowflake to Launch TileDB Carrara to Bridge Scientific and Multimodal Data in AI Data Cloud

Seamless integration enables joint customers to unify data governance and access across complex multimodal datasets

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TileDB today announced the launch of TileDB Carrara, the omnimodal data intelligence platform, as a Snowflake Connected App for Healthcare & Life Sciences . This integration enables organizations to unify complex scientific and multimodal data—including genomics, proteomics, medical imaging, and documents—that live in both TileDB and Snowflake, providing a unified view and streamlined connection process across their entire data landscape.

"Organizations today struggle with data fragmentation between specialized platforms for complex data and powerful analytics engines," says Stavros Papadopoulos, Founder and CEO, TileDB. "TileDB Carrara minimizes this challenge. Joint customers can now manage and access all their data assets—from TileDB arrays to Snowflake tables—through a single catalog, with automatic credential management and seamless Python integration, accelerating their AI and analytics workflows."

TileDB and Snowflake are working together to help joint customers make better business decisions and drive innovations by unifying complex scientific data with enterprise analytics. Healthcare and Life Sciences organizations, in particular, can now integrate multiomics profiles, clinical imaging, electronic health records, and real-world evidence stored in TileDB and Snowflake—enabling AI systems and analytics that leverage the complete data picture.

"Building solutions that integrate with Snowflake can be transformative for many businesses as they pursue scientific innovation," said Kelci Miclaus, Head of Life Sciences AI at Snowflake. "TileDB's optimized multidimensional array-native platform brings high-performance storage and slicing for complex scientific research data — from variants and single-cell sparse matrices to spatial transcriptomics and biomedical imaging. Snowflake complements this with powerful multimodal data and metadata management and governance, cohort analytics, secure data sharing, advanced machine learning and AI-enabled outcomes with Snowflake Cortex AI."

Key Benefits of TileDB Carrara integration with Snowflake:

Unified Catalog Integration : Snowflake tables are automatically registered and visible within the TileDB Carrara Catalog, providing a single pane of glass for managing all data assets across both platforms

: Snowflake tables are automatically registered and visible within the TileDB Carrara Catalog, providing a single pane of glass for managing all data assets across both platforms Automatic Credential Setup : RSA Key Pair authentication credentials are automatically configured within TileDB Carrara notebook and task graph environments, eliminating manual credential management and enhancing security

: RSA Key Pair authentication credentials are automatically configured within TileDB Carrara notebook and task graph environments, eliminating manual credential management and enhancing security Streamlined Python Access : Access Snowflake tables using the standard Snowflake SDK with connection details automatically handled, accelerating data science and machine learning workflows

: Access Snowflake tables using the standard Snowflake SDK with connection details automatically handled, accelerating data science and machine learning workflows Secure Managed Environment: Available exclusively within TileDB Carrara's managed environment, ensuring optimized security and performance

This integration allows organizations to continue leveraging Snowflake's speed and scalability for tabular data while utilizing TileDB Carrara's powerful cataloging, data management, and analysis capabilities for array-based and complex data needs—all within a single environment. Organizations can build end-to-end ML and AI pipelines that seamlessly move data between TileDB and Snowflake Cortex AI.

For more information about TileDB, visit: tiledb.com.

About TileDB

TileDB is an omnimodal intelligence platform, which allows organizations to govern and analyze all types of data. In addition to tabular data, TileDB uses powerful shape-shifting arrays to handle the complexities of non-tabular, often called "unstructured", multimodal data, such as documents, code assets, genomic variants, bulk and single-cell transcriptomics, proteomics and biomedical imaging, as well as the frontier data of the future. Proven in the challenging Healthcare and Life Sciences domain, TileDB is used by science and data teams within the top ten big pharma and biotechs to power their multiomics FAIR data platforms. Other industries where TileDB is bringing value include defense and telecom, with customers like Lockheed Martin and NTT Docomo. TileDB is the destination for business and scientific breakthroughs where diverse, multimodal data unlocks unprecedented insights.

Media Contact: Devika Garg, [email protected]

SOURCE TileDB