Tillamook and Postmates Unite to Deliver New Farmstyle Cream Cheese Spreads and New York Bagels for One Day Only

"Tillamook has been creating high-quality dairy products for 111 years, and our new Farmstyle Cream Cheese Spreads are no exception," said Sue Kapllani, Vice President of Marketing for Tillamook. "Since we know the best cheese, we wanted to give our fans a chance to try our spreads on the very best bagels, and everyone knows the best bagels come from New York. We're thrilled to be partnering with Postmates and Utopia Bagels to bring the ultimate bagel and cream cheese offering to life, and to give back to communities around the country."

Postmates customers in Denver, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City and Seattle can order from the exclusive Tillamook Schmear Shop on Postmates iOS or Android beginning at 9 a.m. local time on Wednesday, February 26th. Those who place an order will receive a complimentary bagel box, filled with all four flavors of Tillamook's Farmstyle Cream Cheese Spreads — including the world's first Aged Cheddar Cream Cheese Spread — and a sleeve of Utopia Bagels, which are frequently touted as New York's best. This offer will be available on Postmates for one-day-only, and while supplies last.

"Delighting customers with the ability to Postmate New York's famous bagels thousands of miles from the Big Apple is a dream come true and we're excited to work with Tillamook to make it possible," said Brandon Teitel, Senior Vice President of Brand Strategy for Postmates.

For each order placed in the Tillamook Schmear Shop, Tillamook will donate $20 to local food relief agencies in each participating city who are helping create more food secure communities. The organizations are: Church in the City Beth Abraham in Denver, Mom's Pantry in Phoenix, Burnside Shelter in Portland, Rescue Mission of Salt Lake in Salt Lake City and Seattle's Union Gospel Mission. In addition to the monetary donation of up to $10,000, Tillamook and Utopia Bagels will also provide bagel and cream cheese spread donations to each food agency delivered by Postmates.

The new spreads are made with real ingredients and without gums, fillers or preservatives, offering a clean-eating experience that's full of flavor and unlike any other cream cheeses available today. Tillamook's Farmstyle Cream Cheese Spread flavors are:

Original: Made with just four simple ingredients, our Original Cream Cheese Spread tastes the way cream cheese spread was meant to taste.

Aged Cheddar: Made with our beloved aged white cheddar cheese, you won't find a cream cheese spread sharper than this.

Seriously Strawberry: Made with real strawberries you can taste in every bite.

Very Veggie: Made with six different vegetables including bell peppers, carrots, cucumbers and onions. Your veggies never tasted so good.

Not in a Schmear Shop location? Tillamook Farmstyle Cream Cheese Spreads are available now at grocery retailers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Texas and Washington and will expand more widely in the coming months. To find Tillamook Farmstyle Cream Cheese Spreads at a retailer near you, visit www.tillamook.com/tillamaps and for more information visit Tillamook.com/Cream-Cheese.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, the Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook has earned top awards for their cheese, ice cream, sour cream, butter and yogurt products made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. The TCCA is currently made up of almost 80 farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. Tillamook operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs nearly 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

About Postmates

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 4,000+ cities across the U.S. and provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party. Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com.

SOURCE Tillamook County Creamery Association

Related Links

http://www.tillamook.com

