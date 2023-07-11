Tillamook County Creamery Association Secures Top Honors at International Cheese and Dairy Awards

News provided by

Tillamook County Creamery Association

11 Jul, 2023, 11:02 ET

The 114-Year-Old Dairy Cooperative Wins Gold, Silver, and Bronze Awards Across Top Cheese Categories at Prestigious World-Class Competition, Sweeping the 'Specialty Soft or Cream Cheese' Category with Farmstyle Cream Cheese Spreads

TILLAMOOK, Ore., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oregon-based farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA), announced today that the Tillamook® brand was honored with 12 awards in multiple categories at the 2023 International Cheese and Dairy Awards, the largest competition of world-class cheese and dairy product producers for 125 years.

This year, more than 5,500 cheese and dairy products were entered and judged in the prestigious competition held in Stafford, England on June 29. TCCA was recognized with the following honors:

Gold:

Silver:

Bronze:

"We are feeling proud and honored to have so many of our products recognized at this year's International Cheese and Dairy Awards," said Jill Allen, Director of Product Excellence, TCCA. "This prestigious competition has been celebrating cheese and dairy products for 125 years, and to have our high-quality products recognized out of 5,500 entries – taking home two golds in Best USA Cheese – is incredibly special."

Tillamook's award-winning cheese is available at major retailers nationwide. To learn more about Tillamook, find store locations, or purchase products online, visit Tillamook.com.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association 
Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook® produces internationally recognized, award-winning cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, and sour cream, made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Jenna Faller, FleishmanHillard
[email protected]

Jenna Cerruti, Tillamook
[email protected]

SOURCE Tillamook County Creamery Association

