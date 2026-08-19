Tillamook® Hits Route 66 with a Not-So-Baby Loaf, Proving Great Cheese Is Always Worth the Detour

The iconic highway doesn't go through Oregon, so Tillamook is joining the Route 66 Cheese Trail to bring a little bit (or a lotta bit) of Oregon's award-winning cheddar to road trippers

TILLAMOOK, Ore., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tillamook believes great cheese is made by taking the long way. That's why its cheddar is better than it has to be, naturally aged giving its famously bold, distinctive flavor more time to develop. This Labor Day weekend, that commitment to doing things the better way takes a larger-than-life form with the Cheeseside Attraction, the newest oversized landmark along the Route 66 Cheese Trail. Located among the pines of Flagstaff, Arizona's Americana Motor Hotel, the massive replica of the award-winning Tillamook Medium Cheddar Baby Loaf® clocks in at roughly 32,000 times the size of a standard Baby Loaf and gives travelers one more unforgettable reason to pull over on America's most famous highway.

TILLAMOOK DROPS A NOT-SO-BABY LOAF ON ROUTE 66

Tillamook and Americana Motor Hotel will host an unveiling event of the Cheeseside Attraction on Saturday, August 29 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. MST where visitors, road trippers and cheese fans alike can enjoy Tillamook Cheese, take photos with the new landmark and try a limited-edition Tillamook menu at the hotel's Far Out Food takeout window.

The Tillamook takeover continues across the property through September 7, bringing the beloved brand into the guest experience from check-in to poolside to the plate. Every guest will receive a Tillamook Ice Cream Bar at check-in, while the heated pool transforms into a Tillamook pool party with branded floats and towels. Locals can join the poolside fun too, with day passes available through ResortPass. At Far Out Food, the limited-time Tillamook menu gives even more reason to linger, with road-trip favorites including the Spicy Tillamook Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich, Tillamook Sharp Cheddar Wedge Salad, Grilled Cheese featuring Tillamook Whole Milk Mozzarella and a local root beer float made with Tillamook Vanilla Bean Ice Cream.

Fans can also book the Tillamook Cheeseside Stay, a dairy lovers paradise decked out in Tillamook-inspired décor and custom touches for a one-of-a-kind stay. Available August 29 through September 7 with a two-night minimum, the limited-time experience turns the Route 66 pit stop into a full-blown cheddar getaway that's worth the detour. Guests can book the Tillamook Cheeseside Stay by calling 928.833.3060.

For Labor Day weekend, visitors stopping by September 4 through September 6 between 11a.m. and 6p.m. will also enjoy Tillamook samples for their drive (while supplies last).

For more cheesy goodness, follow along on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram. To book a stay, visit www.americanamotorhotel.com or call 928.833.3060.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 by a group of dairy farming families, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) remains today a farmer-owned dairy cooperative with a vision for the future that's more than a century in the making. What began as a Pacific Northwest favorite is now a national, multi-category dairy brand, with more than one in four U.S. households purchasing Tillamook® products. The co-op's internationally recognized, award-winning Tillamook Cheese, as well as ice cream, cream cheese, butter, yogurt and sour cream, are made with uncompromising quality and a long-standing commitment to doing right by the people, cows and land that make it all possible. Today, the co-op operates manufacturing facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon, and Decatur, Illinois, and employs more than 1,100 team members. The flagship Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the Oregon coast and one of the most popular in the state, welcoming more than 1 million visitors to the world-class facility each year. Learn more about Tillamook and TCCA at Tillamook.com.

About Americana Motor Hotel

Inspired by Flagstaff's wide-open spaces, natural wonders and lunar history, Americana Motor Hotel is ideally located along Route 66, offering a launchpad for adventures to iconic Northern Arizona attractions like the Grand Canyon and Petrified Forest National Park. The retro-futuristic property offers 88 rooms infused with nostalgic design elements, Far Out Food - a takeout-style eatery serving comfort-driven staples, a year-round heated pool with seasonal programming, a spacious backyard with firepits and hammocks, pet-friendly amenities and a fenced "Barkyard" with a dog wash station, and telescopes to explore the world's first Dark Sky City. Guests can choose their own adventure with add-ons ranging from a Mother Road Beer Craft Experience to local excursions exploring Lowell Observatory and Meteor Crater. Throughout the year, the hotel hosts events and special programming for guests and locals alike, from poolside DJs to stargazing with s'mores, while sustainability-minded touches include dark-sky-friendly design, aluminum canned beverages, reusable water bottles, EV chargers and drought-tolerant landscaping. For more information on Americana Motor Hotel or to make reservations, visit americanamotorhotel.com or call 928.833.3060.

SOURCE Tillamook