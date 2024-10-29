Tilled Raises $12.5M, Expands Card-Present Strategy Internationally

The PayFac-as-a-Service startup has now raised nearly $40M in five years, while also expanding services throughout the United States and Canada

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilled, the Boulder-based start-up that pioneered PayFac-as-a-Service to help software companies realize the full benefit of embedded payments, today announced a $12.5 million fundraising round led by Canvas Ventures and UPC Capital Ventures. Tilled is also announcing a new partnership with Handpoint to expand its card-present offerings, including dozens of terminal options available in the United States and Canada.

"Over the past year, Tilled has been honored to partner with some of the most prominent organizations in payments, delivering our turnkey PayFac-as-a-Service solution under their brands to elevate their customer offerings," says Caleb Avery, CEO and Founder of Tilled. "Building on the momentum of our exciting partnership with North announced this week, this new funding empowers us to double down on our mission. We'll be expanding our collaborations with leading payment companies worldwide to create innovative programs that seamlessly integrate Tilled's cutting-edge technology with our partners' vast distribution channels.

Together, we're setting a new standard in the payments industry."

The latest round of funding brings Tilled's total amount raised to nearly $40 million since its founding in 2019. In addition to expanding its product roadmap, Tilled also plans to use the funds to scale up sales and marketing to support its explosive growth — currently experiencing 550%+ YoY revenue growth.

"Handpoint is a seamless partner for the Tilled platform. From streamlined activation processes, to real-time data APIs, to solutions that fit every ISV platform, Handpoint is built for the omni-PayFac experience that Tilled customers expect," says Jody Muehlegger, COO of Handpoint. "We are excited to work with them to expand their card-present services here and abroad."

Tilled's partnership with Handpoint will bring many new terminal options to customers in both the United States and Canada. All of these devices are available to process semi-integrated transactions through a single API connection at Tilled.

"I've been a part of the Tilled journey since Day 0, and to see major partnerships including North, Handpoint, and others coming to the table to join us is incredibly rewarding," says John Wallington, co-founder and Managing Partner at UPC Capital Ventures — to be read in your best British accent. "In a short time, Tilled has become the leading provider in the PayFac-as-a-Service category — a category it created. I'm excited to see how its growth will continue to benefit the payments industry."

About Tilled

Tilled offers an embedded payments solution through PayFac-as-a-Service, enabling software companies to accelerate their time to market, unlock new revenue opportunities, and provide superior value to their customers by creating an embedded payments experience that is delightful, transparent, profitable, and incredibly simple. Designed with flexibility, customization, and developers in mind, Tilled's easy-to-integrate APIs and SDKs provide everything software companies need to launch a white-label payments experience without the complexity, cost, or compliance burdens of becoming a fully registered PayFac.

Founded in 2019 by Caleb Avery and based in Boulder, Colorado, Tilled offers seamless embedded payment experiences. For information on pricing, contact details, and career opportunities, visit www.tilled.com.

About Handpoint

More than 80% of all card transactions are still made in person. In a landscape dominated by legacy systems, Handpoint provides the modern, API-driven platform that Payment Facilitators (PayFacs), Payment Acquirers, and PFaaS / embedded payments providers need to succeed. Handpoint's developer-friendly approach, complete with advanced SDKs and APIs, ensures seamless integrations for software solutions, allowing embedded payments providers to unlock the in-person payments potential for both SMBs and enterprise clients. Handpoint's agile and innovative cloud platform enables embedded payments providers on three continents to launch card present instantly, in their brand, embedded with their tech stack, and with the processors of their choice. For information, visit www.handpoint.com.

