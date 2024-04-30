Tillman Fiber Appoints Philip Cusick to Chief Financial Officer

Cusick brings decades of experience at top institutions to leading fiber optic broadband infrastructure company

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tillman FiberCo, LLC ("Tillman Fiber"), a leader in fiber optic broadband infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Philip Cusick, CFA, to Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Cusick will report directly to Tillman Fiber's CEO, Ken Dixon, and work closely with leadership to oversee company growth.

"Philip's exceptional track record in finance, coupled with his deep understanding of telecoms will be an invaluable asset as we continue to cement our footprint in the fiber optic network infrastructure market," said Ken Dixon, CEO of Tillman Fiber.

Cusick joins Tillman Fiber from JP Morgan, where he was a Managing Director and served as head of both US Communications and Media Research and Global Communications Research. He has been ranked first in his sector by the Institutional Investor Hall of Fame over ten times and is consistently recognized for his achievements in media, communications, and technology.

"Tillman Fiber's rapid growth and deployment of 100% FTTP network solutions is impressive," said Cusick. "I look forward to joining the team of industry veterans as we continue to deliver best in class broadband access to customers across the nation."

Prior to JP Morgan, Cusick held prominent positions at Macquarie Group and Bear Stearns. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Michigan and a Master of Business Administration from New York University. Cusick has also been a chartered financial analyst since 2003.

About Tillman Fiber

Founded in 2021, Tillman Fiber designs, builds, and operates a 100% Fiber to the Premise (FTTP) network that delivers industry leading symmetrical gigabit broadband internet access and services to residential and commercial customers. Tillman Fiber will provide other point-to-point telecommunications services, such as dark fiber, ethernet, and high-capacity special access services, over its fiber network to enterprise and wholesale customers across all industries. For more information, please visit https://tillmanfiber.com/

Media Contact

Abigail Rush

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Tillman FiberCo, LLC