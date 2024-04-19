Tillman Networks Secures $80 Million in Revolving Credit Facilities to Support Turnkey Deployment for Wireless Carriers

New financing enhances Tillman Networks' vendor financing offerings, supporting the expansion of digital and energy transition infrastructure services.

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tillman Networks, LLC ("Tillman Networks"), a turnkey digital and energy transition infrastructure services provider, today announced the successful closure of two $40 million revolving credit facilities. These facilities are earmarked to bolster Tillman Networks' turnkey network deployment program in the United States.

The financing, led by MUFG Bank, Ltd. ("MUFG"), underscores Tillman Networks' strategic approach to fostering growth in the digital and energy transition infrastructure sectors. Tillman Networks' vendor financing product is a cornerstone of its strategy to deliver an end-to-end solution for its customers. Over the last three years, Tillman Networks has provided over $250 million in long-term financing to its customers. By facilitating easier access to funding for essential infrastructure projects, Tillman Networks aims to accelerate the deployment of innovative services that meet the evolving needs of its clients and partners.

"Access to reliable and robust digital and energy infrastructure has never been more critical," said Ranjot Singh, Chief Financial Officer at Tillman Networks. "Our partnership with MUFG and the establishment of these additional new credit facilities not only highlight our capital market capabilities but also our dedication to supporting the infrastructure needs of our partners. This move is a testament to our ongoing commitment to enhancing connectivity and technological advancement."

This financing is a significant step forward in Tillman Networks' journey to becoming a leader in digital and energy infrastructure services, offering solutions that drive progress and connectivity.

Tillman Networks LLC, a portfolio company of Tillman Global Holdings, is a provider of digital and energy infrastructure services, offering a comprehensive suite of turnkey deployment and maintenance network services.

