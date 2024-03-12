Tillman Networks Welcomes Ranjot Singh as Chief Financial Officer

Singh brings decades of experience on Wall Street to leading digital and energy transition infrastructure services provider

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tillman Networks, a provider of digital and energy transition infrastructure services, today announced the appointment of Ranjot Singh to Chief Financial Officer.

Founded in 2019, Tillman Networks offers a complete portfolio of digital and energy transition infrastructure services including site development, design and engineering, implementation, construction management, and maintenance of network infrastructure. It is a portfolio company of Tillman Global Holdings, a U.S. based private investment firm that invests in, owns, and operates digital and energy infrastructure businesses.

"As a Wall Street veteran and seasoned finance professional with acute business acumen and a proven history in M&A leadership, Ranjot brings a unique skillset to the Tillman team," said Sanjiv Ahuja, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Tillman Global Holdings. "Tillman Networks is primed for rapid growth, and we look forward to collaborating with Ranjot on this journey."

Singh most recently served as Senior Managing Director at Guggenheim Securities, a leading full services investment bank. He previously worked at Barclays Capital, an investment banking division of the Barclays Group. Singh started his investment banking career at Lehman Brothers. Throughout his tenured career on Wall Street, Singh has executed over $90 billion in M&A transactions.

"Tillman Networks' holistic solution that provides high quality, turnkey solutions for customers has proven to be invaluable in the industry," said Singh. "I am thrilled to join this team during a critical time for company growth and further accelerate the build of a next-gen organization."

Singh earned a Bachelor of Engineering from Nanyang Technological University, a Master of Science from National University of Singapore, and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, where he was an Edward Tuck Scholar with high distinction and recipient of the Lillian and Charles Leech Award for excellence in finance.

About Tillman Networks

Tillman Networks is a provider of digital and energy transition infrastructure services. Founded in 2019, the company offers a complete portfolio of network services including site development, design and engineering, implementation, construction management, energy transition infrastructure services, and maintenance of network infrastructure. For more information, visit: https://www.tillmannetworks.com/

About Tillman Global Holdings

Tillman Global Holdings is a U.S.-based holding company that builds leading businesses in digital and next-generation infrastructure. Tillman Global takes an owner-operator approach to investing in platforms globally. Current portfolio companies operate towers, in-building small cells, fiber and EV charging infrastructure. Sanjiv Ahuja launched Tillman Global in 2014 to build businesses with a focus on long-term value. For more information, visit https://www.tillmanglobal.com/

