Tilt Humanizes Work Leave Management Tech to Give Clients Compliance with Confidence

"We started Tilt when we recognized, and experienced firsthand, the major flaws in the current way most companies handle employee leave," said Jen Henderson, Tilt Founder and CEO. "Our mission was to develop an effective tech-based solution to improve the experience for all parties involved with an employee's leave process. With our Series A funding, we will be able to continue engineering an experience that turns current leave management systems on their heads, and for once offers employees a humanized support tool during their most challenging times."

With Tilt, organizations know every leave will be handled consistently and correctly through their software because it incorporates real-time updates to legislative changes and subsequent compliance changes. While their tech solution has its eyes on a leave revolution, Tilt's human touch is a true revelation. Dedicated one-to-one support offers the industry's only human-focused approach to leave management. People have questions because leave can be complicated, and Tilt's in-house experts and intuitive software are at the ready to reduce confusion, anxiety and ensure every customer gets leave right.

"At Firework, we invest in companies leading the future of work," said Brigette Lau, Founding Partner at Firework Ventures. "Tilt is a great example of a company humanizing work by focusing on the leave process. We were excited by Tilt's mission--to reimagine leave--and even more excited by Jen and her team. We are thrilled to be partnering with Tilt for the next phase of the company's journey."

"I personally experienced the antiquated and ineffective leave process so many others have faced in companies large and small," said Jen. "I knew there had to be a better way, so I sought out to create a solution that tangibly improves the way companies manage leave to support their employees through some of their most vulnerable and transformational life moments."

The paid leave experience has always been a complex and dynamic one for companies to navigate, and the pandemic has only elevated its importance as a benefit employees now expect as table stakes from their employer. As the 10%-15% of employees worldwide taking some form of leave every year continues its upward trajectory, so too does the demand of leave support from employers. Companies today need to ensure the leave of absence process is done correctly and effectively across the board, and the process is not getting any easier post-Covid.

The growing trend of remote work has created a new set of challenges for businesses as leave requirements often differ depending on the city and state the employee resides in. Many HR departments are ill-equipped to understand and manage their employee leave correctly from a compliance and employee-engagement perspective. This puts all companies at risk of missing out on incentives, losing valuable employees, and making them susceptible to legal action. As the employee population continues its seismic shift toward remote work, companies need a comprehensive software to solve this problem.

Leaves take many forms - maternity, paternity, and grief for the loss of a loved one being just a few examples. Businesses spend large amounts of time managing the compliance regulations and hurdles that each unique leave brings, and if done incorrectly, their employees can experience career disruption, discrimination, loss of income and may not return to the workplace. The risk of litigation from any of these outcomes is real and should never be ruled out.

Tilt is a leave of absence tech and service solution company that offers organizations peace of mind by streamlining the entire process. This not only frees up time, but also makes sure that each leave is handled properly, effectively, and with care, while allowing companies to recoup some of their expenses through state and local government incentives. Tilt has vastly improved the way leave of absence can be done, resulting in increased employee retention, engagement, and better leave policies, making it an invaluable investment for any business.

