Tim Conley Elevated to CEO of Extreme Reach

NEW YORK, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Reach, the cloud technology platform for TV and video ad workflow and Talent and Rights management, today announced promotions on the company's leadership team, including the appointment of Tim Conley to the position of CEO. Conley, who co-founded Extreme Reach and previously served as COO, has been President of the company since October 2017.

In addition to the elevation of Conley, Extreme Reach has promoted two other team members, leveraging the skill, passion and experience of internal talent to strengthen the C-suite and accelerate execution of the company's strategic vision. Jorge Martell is officially taking on the company's CFO role, having served as acting CFO for several months. Jennifer Wambold, formerly VP of Human Resources, will now serve as Chief Human Resources Officer.

"We intended to undergo a rigorous search for the next CEO of Extreme Reach, but once the board began working even more closely with Tim and his executive team, it became crystal clear that Tim is exactly the right person to fulfill the vision for the company," said Jake Heller, Board Member and Principal at Spectrum Equity. "Advertising in a content everywhere world has created exciting new opportunities for marketers but has also introduced a whole new set of complexity for brands, agencies and programmers faced with swiftly executing cross-screen campaigns. Extreme Reach is uniquely positioned to move the video advertising ecosystem forward by removing significant friction in how the creative itself—the ad assets—fulfill the real-time moments served up by complex media plans."

"I am honored to step into the role of CEO and continue the tight collaboration with our board, executive team and all our talented team members devoted to best serving the industry and our customers," said Conley. "I'm also very pleased to recognize the excellent work of both Jorge and Jennifer. These are exciting times in the industry and our executive team has never been stronger or more passionate about the opportunity to reimagine the way creative connects with media in an increasingly complex landscape."

Martell joined Extreme Reach in 2015 and most recently served as Acting CFO. His 19 years of experience providing financial, operational and strategic leadership include senior finance and accounting roles at Sapient Corporation and KPMG. Over the past three years he has worked relentlessly to create a scalable and best-in-class finance organization at Extreme Reach, by focusing on people, processes and technology, and has been a strategic partner to the executive team and the Board of Directors.

Wambold's 20+ years of Human Resources experience in high growth companies include senior roles with two Omnicom owned agencies as well as Plymouth Rock Assurance. Her success in identifying forward thinking candidates and fostering an open, transparent, vibrant culture are hallmarks of her career and define the value she brings to Extreme Reach every day.

The three promotions are effective immediately.

Extreme Reach offers the only enterprise technology designed distinctly to bring together the TV and video ad workflow and all aspects of Talent & Rights management in a single, easy-to-use cloud platform. One platform and one process make brand advertising easier, and analytics more insightful, with the assurance of rights compliance wherever ads play. Founded in 2008, Extreme Reach proudly serves the world's biggest brands, agencies, post-production houses, all media destinations, and the talent community, altogether simplifying the process for every team that touches an ad campaign from start to finish. Headquartered in Needham, MA, Extreme Reach has offices in 19 cities worldwide.

