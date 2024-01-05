Tim Dugger and Friends to Perform Nationwide Concert Tour At Speedway Motorsports NASCAR Races

News provided by

Speedway Motorsports

05 Jan, 2024, 13:45 ET

Concert series will bring live entertainment to 10 NASCAR race weekends coast to coast in 2024, starting at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 25.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American country singer and songwriter Tim Dugger and his friends will entertain race fans across the country during a tour of premier NASCAR races at Speedway Motorsports venues, starting at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 25.

From North Carolina to California, the Tim Dugger and Friends Tour will crank up during 10 race weekends in 2024. A NASCAR enthusiast himself, Dugger is no stranger to performing his country hits for race fans and hanging out with NASCAR drivers.

He'll kick his concerts into high gear this season, with his race weekend tour visiting Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Sonoma Raceway.

"I've played several of these tracks and I always have the MOST fun with the race fans," said Dugger. "For 2024 we're going to kick it up a notch and throw some big-time parties before those green flags fall.  Can't wait to go coast-to-coast with Speedway Motorsports and the best sports fans in America."

Dugger's racing and country music roots run deep. The Alabama native developed a passion for songwriting as he spent summers jamming with bluegrass pickers at his local music store. When he later met NASCAR team owner Richard Childress, Dugger was hooked on America's most popular form of motorsports. Since then, Dugger has brought his two passions together by performing his original songs and popular covers at racetracks all across the country. Fans have enjoyed Dugger's songs and his habit of bringing surprise guests onto the stage to share in the fun.

"It's a party every time Tim Dugger takes the stage, and NASCAR fans absolutely love him because he's one of them," said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. "Tim is true entertainer and we've got 10 big shows coming up. I can't wait to see how many of his friends in the NASCAR garage come out to join him on stage."

Dugger and his friends will kick off their tour at Atlanta Motor Speedway, getting fans revved up for 400 miles of NASCAR action with a frontstretch pre-race concert on Sunday, Feb. 25, before the Ambetter Health 400. Subsequent shows will take place on the following race weekends with exact times and at-track locations to be announced.

2024 Tim Dugger and Friends Tour:

Feb. 25

Atlanta Motor Speedway

April 13

Texas Motor Speedway

April 28

Dover Motor Speedway

May 19

North Wilkesboro Speedway

May 26

Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 7

Sonoma Raceway

June 30         

Nashville Superspeedway

Sept. 20

Bristol Motor Speedway

Oct. 13          

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Oct. 20          

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Fans should follow the respective speedway social media platforms for news announcements and further details on the Tim Dugger and Friends Tour and all fan zone and additional pre-race entertainment.

About Speedway Motorsports:

Speedway Motorsports is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. Speedway Motorsports provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiary; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary. For more information, visit www.speedwaymotorsports.com.

SOURCE Speedway Motorsports

