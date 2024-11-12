Tim Hortons US announces first-ever Holiday Smile Cookie campaign with sales benefiting the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps

From Nov. 18th to 24th , sales of Holiday Smile Cookie benefit the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, which provide life-changing opportunities for underserved youth by empowering them with social and resilience skills through camp and school activities.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, Tim Hortons US is kicking off the season of giving with their first-ever Holiday Smile Cookie campaign. Sales from Holiday Smile Cookies benefit the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps to help provide social and resilience skills and life-changing opportunities to underserved youth from Tim Hortons restaurant communities.

"I'm very proud of all the impact our Foundation has made over the last 50 years. As a Board Member of the Foundation, I've been able to see first-hand the impact that Tim Hortons Foundation Camp experiences have on kids — seeing them grow in confidence, self-value, and interpersonal connections reminds me of what matters most," said Katerina Glyptis, President of Tim Hortons U.S.

"We're thankful for our Tims restaurant owners and their leadership in supporting their local communities, and I appreciate their passion for supporting charitable campaigns. I'm excited for us to jointly provide our guests an impactful and delicious opportunity to get into the spirit of the season with our Holiday Smile Cookies."

The Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie is a delicious, white chocolate chip sugar cookie that's infused with red and green sprinkles and adorned with a hand-decorated smile. At $1.50, Holiday Smile Cookies are a great treat to share with family members, friends and work colleagues to get into the spirit of the season together.

Rodrigo Patterson, a former camper, talks about the impact the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps had on his life: "I could sit down and talk about camp for the rest of our lives, and it still wouldn't be able to explain truly what this place means to me and the impact this place had on me.

"To Tims restaurant owners and Tims guests — y'all are magic makers. You may not even know how impactful this is. You are lifesavers. You are letting people dream. You are letting people learn that it's okay to be themselves. You are showing them that life is okay, that it'll get better. You are showing them that life is going to be better for those who are in spots where they don't know if it can get better — you are telling them that it can get better. Thank you for providing magic and dreams and hopes and so many lessons that I could never fully put into words."

Guests can also give back through the purchase of "snowflakes" in-restaurant, which will be displayed with the guest's name at their local Tim Hortons, for $1.

About Tim Hortons®

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment and is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks, (including Cold Brew with cold foam, hot and iced lattes, our famous Iced Capp® beverages, TimsBoost energy infusions, and Tim Hortons Refreshers), baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 systemwide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at timhortons.com.

About Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps

In 1974, Mr. Ron Joyce founded Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, a non-profit charitable organization, in honor of his late friend Tim Horton. For the last 50 years, Tims Camps has served as a leader in youth development programming, expanding the horizon of what is possible for young people. Through a multi-year camp-based program, youth learn skills that empower them to believe in their own potential and change their stories for the better. With seven camps across North America that run year-round summer, school and community programs, youth are supported to thrive when they return home, to excel in post-secondary education, to succeed at work, and to contribute positively to their communities. More than 325,000 youth have experienced the magic of Tims Camps, at no cost to them or their families, thanks to the generosity of Tim Hortons Restaurant Owners, guests, corporate sponsors, donors and community partners.

For more information about Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, please visit www.timscamps.com.

CONTACT: Tiffany Martinez, [email protected]

