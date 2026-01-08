Tim Hortons® U.S. kicking off 2026 with value offers, protein beverages, and other new drinks and baked goods!

1,2,3 Menu* (Available now)

Get your day started with the Tims products you love at a great price. Buy any beverage at regular price and choose a Classic or Specialty Donut for $1, a bagel (with cream cheese) for $2, or an eligible breakfast sandwich for $3.

Protein Lattes, iced or hot, and available in Classic, Vanilla, Caramel, Mocha, or Sugar-Free Vanilla Flavors (Launching Jan. 28)

Iced Protein Latte (11-23g protein) - A creamy and energizing latte crafted with smooth espresso and high-protein blend of milk and whey for a satisfying boost. Perfect for fueling your day with balanced flavor and strength in every sip.

Iced Protein Matcha Latte (14-28g protein) - A vibrant fusion of premium matcha and high-protein blend of milk and whey for a refreshing lift.

Iced Protein Chai Latte (13-26g protein) - A warm, spiced blend of aromatic chai and high-protein blend of milk and whey for comfort that powers you through. Indulge in cozy flavors while giving your body the fuel it needs.

Egg White Wraps (Available now)

Melted Swiss cheese, your choice of bacon or seasoned pork sausage, spinach egg whites, and a drizzle of creamy herb sauce all come together perfectly in a warm tortilla** At Tims restaurants in the southern U.S., the Egg White Wrap features American cheese, your choice of bacon or seasoned pork sausage and spinach egg whites, in a warm tortilla.***

Chocolate Pistachio Lattes and Iced Capp® (Available now)

Chocolate Pistachio Lattes - A combination of bold espresso with layers of smooth chocolate and subtly nutty pistachio flavors, including a topping of pistachio-flavored curls. Available hot or iced.

Chocolate Pistachio Iced Capp® - This delectable flavor is also available as a frozen Iced Capp.

TimBoost™ Energy Beverages ****– Ruby Rush and Tropical Sun (Available now)

Ruby Rush - This TimsBoost beverage is made with Red Bull's Red Edition and is a vibrant fusion of refreshing strawberry and watermelon flavors for a tasty energizing boost. Naturally and artificially flavored.

Tropical Sun - Made with Red Bull's Yellow Edition, this TimsBoost beverage features tropical mango flavors for fruity refreshment and a bold sip. Naturally and artificially flavored.

Greek Yogurt & Raspberry Mini Pastry (Available now)

Deliciously flaky croissant dough is packed with creamy Greek yogurt cream cheese filling and a raspberry filling.

Raspberry Chocolate Donut and ValenTIMS Day Treats (Launching Jan. 28)

Raspberry Chocolate Donut - Our rich chocolate cake donut is dipped in raspberry icing and then finished with a drizzle of vanilla flavored icing.

ValenTIMS Day Timbit - A delicious yeast Timbit is lightly tossed in a sweet glaze and pink sprinkles.

ValenTIMS Day Donut - Our fluffy yeast donut ring topped with vanilla-flavored icing and pink sprinkles is perfect for a Valentine's Day treat.

"We're excited to be getting 2026 off to an amazing start with a January lineup that satisfies a number of our guests needs – including a fantastic 1, 2, 3 Menu for those looking for top quality at great value, and delicious options for those seeking more protein in their beverages," says Maria Posada, Vice President of Marketing for Tim Hortons U.S.

"There's lots of new flavors to start exploring today at your local Tims and more coming in the lead up to Valentine's Day to help Share the Sprinkle with your friends, your loved ones, and to treat yourself!"

About Tim Hortons®

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks, (including Cold Brew with cold foam, hot and iced lattes, our famous Iced Capp® beverages, TimsBoost energy infusions, and Tim Hortons Refreshers), baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 systemwide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at timhortons.com.

*Exclusions and other terms apply.

**At participating U.S. restaurants in MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, and VA.

*** At participating U.S restaurants in GA, TX and TN.

**** Not recommended for children, pregnant or nursing women, and persons sensitive to caffeine. Each 16oz TimsBoost Energy Infusion with Red Bull® contains 80 mg of caffeine.

