Tim Hortons® US launches new Summer Menu Happy Hour with 50% off drinks after 2 PM Monday through Thursday, plus new summer flavors!

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beat the heat at Tim Hortons® this summer with a new Summer Menu Happy Hour – 50% off select drinks Monday through Thursday after 2 PM*— including new summer flavors.

Whether you're craving an indulgent frozen or iced coffee, a fruity-flavored and refreshing beverage, or a delicious energy drink, there's something for every occasion on this summer's lineup at Tims, including:





Tim Hortons’ Summer Menu offers a variety of frozen or iced coffee, refreshing beverages and energy drinks to satisfy guests’ summer cravings. From July 15 through Aug. 8, fans can also enjoy Tim Hortons’ new Summer Menu Happy Hour. (Photo Credit: Tim Hortons).

New! Cocoa Caramel Crunch ICED CAPP ® : Tims signature frozen coffee infused with a decadent blend of roasted pecan and sweet vanilla flavors, finished with Cocoa Caramel Crunch and whipped topping.





Tims signature frozen coffee infused with a decadent blend of roasted pecan and sweet vanilla flavors, finished with Cocoa Caramel Crunch and whipped topping. New! Butter Pecan Cold Brew: an irresistible blend of roasted pecan and sweet vanilla flavors, topped with indulgent butter pecan-flavored cold foam and Cocoa Caramel Crunch topping.





an irresistible blend of roasted pecan and sweet vanilla flavors, topped with indulgent butter pecan-flavored cold foam and Cocoa Caramel Crunch topping. New! Mango Lemonade: a blend of our luscious mango purée with the zest of Tims lemonade, creating a refreshing escape in every sip. Available frozen or iced.





a blend of our luscious mango purée with the zest of Tims lemonade, creating a refreshing escape in every sip. Available frozen or iced. Strawberry Lemonade: a blend of our sweet Strawberry Purée with the tang of lemonade, making each sip a delightful balance of tart and sweet. Available frozen or iced.





a blend of our sweet Strawberry Purée with the tang of lemonade, making each sip a delightful balance of tart and sweet. Available frozen or iced. Solar Splash TimsBoost **: an exotic mix of mango flavors featuring the Red Bull ® Amber Edition (Strawberry Apricot).





**: an exotic mix of mango flavors featuring the Red Bull Amber Edition (Strawberry Apricot). Berry Cherry Refresher: a burst of cherry, pomegranate, blueberry, and strawberry flavors filled with refreshment.

From now until August 8th, you can order any of these delicious new beverages 50% off during Tims Summer Menu Happy Hour Monday through Thursday after 2 PM.

The new summer drinks and Summer Menu Happy Hour are available at participating Tim Hortons locations in the United States. To find the nearest Tim Hortons, visit timhortons.com/store-locator. To learn more about the Summer Menu Happy Hour and new summer drinks, visit timhortons.com/happy-hour.

*Terms apply, www.timhortons.com/offer-terms

**Not intended or recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or those sensitive to caffeine.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS®

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment and is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks, (including Cold Brew with cold foam, hot and iced lattes, our famous ICED CAPP® beverages, TimsBoost energy infusions, and Tim Hortons Refreshers), baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 systemwide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at timhortons.com.

SOURCE Tim Hortons