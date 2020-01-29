Tim Lenway and C.S. Mondelli Appointed to Braun Intertec Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braun Intertec, a Minneapolis-based engineering, consulting and testing firm with offices throughout the United States, is pleased to announce Tim Lenway, Senior Vice President at Braun Intertec and C.S. (Sal) Mondelli, a seasoned CEO, executive coach and consultant have been appointed to the Braun Intertec Board of Directors.

"I am delighted to welcome Tim and Sal to our board of directors," says Braun Intertec CEO, Jon Carlson. "Both men are accomplished leaders who will guide our company and team of leaders as we work to pursue our vision of being the consultant and employer of choice."

Lenway joins the board of directors as an internal director who also serves as Senior Vice President and Corporate Officer at Braun Intertec. He is the leader of the environmental consulting team for the Braun Intertec upper Midwest region, which includes operations in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin. As an environmental consultant, Lenway's primary practice area is within brownfield redevelopment where he has extensive experience obtaining environmental investigation and cleanup grants available through public funding sources.

Mondelli is a seasoned president and CEO who has served as the leader of three organizations across multiple industries. He brings more than 35 years of experience in general management, consulting, sales and marketing, and organizational development to the Braun Intertec Board of Directors.

About Braun Intertec

Based in Minneapolis, employee-owned Braun Intertec (www.braunintertec.com) is a premier engineering, environmental consulting and testing firm with more than 1,000 employees located in Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin. Braun Intertec also owns Agile Frameworks, LLC, a subsidiary of Braun Intertec based in Minneapolis and W&M Environmental, a division of Braun Intertec based in Allen, TX.

SOURCE Braun Intertec

Related Links

http://www.braunintertec.com

