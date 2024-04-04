Tim O'Reilly Joins Guild Garage Group as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guild Garage Group ("Guild"), a newly formed alliance of garage door service companies focused on replacement, repair and installation, has announced that Tim O'Reilly has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer.

Guild Garage Group is a newly formed alliance of garage door service companies. Post this Guild Garage Group (“Guild”) is a newly formed alliance of garage door service companies focused on replacement, repair and installation. Tim O’Reilly has joined Guild Garage Group as Chief Executive Officer.

Guild is a first-of-its-kind coalition of garage door brands united by the vision of building a leading network of premier residential service providers. Guild does not operate as a traditional private equity firm or large competitor, but rather as an alliance of likeminded owner operators driven by a common mission, value system, and purpose.

"We are incredibly excited about the opportunity in residential garage door services and in partnering with some of the leading owner-operators in the category to bring the vision of Guild to life. We are thrilled to have Tim onboard as we begin to accelerate our strategy," said Jordan Dubin, Co-Founder of Guild.

As CEO, O'Reilly will build a world class leadership team dedicated to developing and training employees, creating unparalleled customer experiences that foster stronger brand loyalty, and driving continuous process improvements. O'Reilly has led multiple privately held organizations from startup to exit and brings over a decade of investment and executive leadership expertise, specifically in the home services industry. He most recently served as CFO of Frontier Service Partners from 2021-2024 in which he was directly responsible for deploying private capital into successful partnerships with leading brands while driving value creation across operations and finance.

"When we decided to embark on this journey of creating a first-of-its-kind, differentiated garage door partnership platform, we constructed our plan around a simple premise: partnering with a select group of talented owners with proven success, and then providing them with the ambition, resources, and partnership necessary to reach their full potential. Tim was a natural fit to lead this effort and we feel incredibly fortunate to count him as a member of the team," said Joe Delaney, Co-Founder of Guild.

"Tim's experience in creating motivated, data-driven leadership teams is second to none, and will help our partner companies achieve outsized growth over the coming years…We look forward to having him work alongside some of the strongest operators in the garage door services industry to help create a new and powerful player in the category," said Sean Slazyk, Co-Founder of Guild.

O'Reilly added, "Joe, Jordan, Sean, and the rest of the Guild team have a remarkable track record of identifying winning partnerships, creating instant value with focused investment, and turbo-charging growth…Guild's impressive early success in establishing themselves as a preferred partner to owners interested in unlocking the growth potential of their business is highly impressive. I am honored to work alongside this team to help create an alliance of the leading garage door service companies in the nation."

Prior to joining Guild, Tim O'Reilly was the founding CFO of Frontier Service partners, an HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Home Services platform in the Midwest. Prior to Frontier, O'Reilly was the CFO for one of the leading privately held HVAC businesses in the state of Florida, Del-Air Heating & Air Conditioning. Tim received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Central Florida and is a certified public accountant, and a chartered global management accountant. As Florida natives, Tim and his wife, Andrea, reside in Orlando, Florida with their two children, Declan and Kenna.

Guild is actively looking for leading garage door service businesses across the country. Founders and advisors interested in learning more should contact Jordan Dubin at [email protected].

About Guild Garage Group

Guild Garage Group is a newly formed alliance of garage door service companies and is actively looking to partner with owners of industry-leading companies. Guild is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them. Guild allows owners to take chips off the table but retain "unit level ownership" so they continue to benefit through annual distributions and an eventual full exit as their business grows. Guild retains the employees and management teams of the companies they partner with, and provides them with the resources and processes they need to better serve their customers, employees, and communities. More information about Guild can be found at https://www.guildgaragegroup.com/.

Media Contact:

Jordan Dubin

347-342-7929

[email protected]

SOURCE Guild Garage Group