Tim Rivers Inducted into the Gravure Cylinder Society

American Packaging Corporation's Graphics Manager Named "One of the Best of the Best"

COLUMBUS, Wis., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Packaging Corporation (APC), a leader in flexible packaging solutions, congratulates Tim Rivers, Graphics Manager, for his induction into the Gravure Cylinder Society, an honorary organization that recognizes those who advance the knowledge of the Gravure Industry. The Gravure Cylinder Society honored Tim as one of "the best of the best in vision, dedication, and service towards the gravure printing industry and association". The Gravure Cylinder Society is part of the Association for Roll to Roll Converters, which serves as the global forum for the flexible metallizing, coating and laminating industry by providing resources, services and information.

2024 Tim Rivers

Tim joined American Packaging almost 25 years ago and advanced through a series of operational roles and leadership positions. His leadership has been pivotal in spearheading several industry-leading initiatives, including achieving G7 Certification, implementing a Zero Color Matching program, launching a cylinder engraving within American Packaging, and promoting rotogravure printing within the packaging industry. Tim has worked with University of Wisconsin Stout promoting student development through internships.

"Tim's leadership and expertise in gravure printing has helped CPGs to elevate their brands and shelf presence through superior printing and impactful graphics," said Mark Krueger, Director of Operations. "Tim's career is characterized by a relentless focus on quality improvement, team leadership, and strategic process management, driving both operational success and industry innovation."

An induction ceremony was held during the R2R USA Conference 2024, held by the Association of Roll to Roll Converters.

About American Packaging Corporation : Founded in 1902, American Packaging Corporation is a recognized leader in the flexible packaging industry. Family-owned, APC distinguishes itself by investing in state-of-the-art facilities and capabilities, delivering packaging innovation, promoting sustainable products and practices, and focusing customer delight. Today, APC operates six Centers of Excellence in the United States and employs approximately 1,300 talented, motivated professionals. For more information, please visit https://americanpackaging.com/

